Pirates trade first baseman Carlos Santana to Brewers

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Carlos Santana, Phillies

There was an all National League Central Division trade on Thursday as the Pittsburgh Pirates traded Carlos Santana of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league infielder Johnny Severino. Ironically, Severino also hails from Santo Domingo. Santana is joining his sixth Major League Baseball franchise. He was previously with the Cleveland Indians from 2010 to 2017, and again in 2019 and 2020, the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018, the Kansas City Royals in 2021 and 2022, the Seattle Mariners in 2022, and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023.

2023 MLB Statistics

Santana batted .235 with 12 home runs and 53 runs batted in with the Pirates in 2023. During 94 games, 345 at bats and 393 plate appearances, he scored 45 runs and had 81 hits, 12 home runs, six stolen bases, 45 walks, 142 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .412.

On July 24, Santana had a two home run game in an 8-4 Pirates win over the San Diego Padres. In all, he had three extra base hits in the contest, as he also added a double.

All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2019

Santana’s most notable season came with Cleveland in 2019. That year he represented Cleveland in the All-Star Game, and was an American League Silver Slugger Award winner at first base. Santana batted .281 with 34 home runs and 93 runs batted in. During 158 games, 686 plate appearances, and 573 at bats, he scored 110 runs and had 161 hits, 30 doubles, one triple, four stolen bases, 108 walks, 295 total bases, and two sacrifice flies with a slugging percentage of .515 and an on base percentage of .397. Santana had career highs in runs, hits, runs batted in, total bases, and slugging percentage. His 34 home runs tied a career-high he set in 2016. Santana’s triple came in a 14-9 Cleveland win over Boston on May 29, 2019, and his sacrifice flies came in a 7-3 Cleveland win over the Los Angeles Angels on August 2, 2019 and in a 7-0 Cleveland win over the Detroit Tigers on September 19.

Leading the National League Central

Milwaukee leads the National League Central at 57 wins and 46 losses. They lead the Cincinnati Reds by a game and a half.

 

 

Brewers MLB News and Rumors Pirates
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
