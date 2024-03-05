News

Pittsburgh Steelers Not Actively Looking To Trade For Justin Fields

jamesboutros
kenny pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016.

They have been one of the worst offensive teams over the last few years.

Kenny Pickett was drafted in the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He has not been the QB the Steelers hoped he would become.

Pickett’s numbers are disastrous, despite winning games.

He has thrown a TD pass on 1.8% of his passes in the NFL.

That is the lowest out of all 391 QBs with at least 500 pass attempts in NFL history.

Despite the glaring weakness at QB, not only are the Steelers not actively looking to trade for Justin Fields but they are not looking at any of the big-name QBs available.

Below, we discuss if it is a mistake for the Steelers not to actively pursue a big-name QB and if the Steelers can finally win a playoff game next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Not Actively Looking To Acquire A Big-Name QB

Despite the Steelers lacking an offense, they will not actively pursue a big-name QB, according to The Atheltic’s Dianna Russini.

“Pittsburgh is not among the teams actively working to trade for Feilds”, a league source tells Russini.

Russini also states “Pittsburgh is also not pursuing Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield in free agency, according to league sources”.

As for Russell Wilson, “The Steelers are not interested in signing Wilson, a source familiar with the coaching staff’s feelings on the quarterback at this stage of his career told The Athletic.”

Looks like Steelers fans will be stuck with Kenny Pickett once again with Mason Rudolph or Ryan Tannehill as the backup.

Will The Steelers Win A Playoff Game Next Season

With the Steelers not expected to pursue a big-name QB, they will once again roll with a below-average QB.

The likely starter is Kenny Pickett with either Mason Rudolph, Ryan Tannehill, or another QB being the backup to Pickett.

Arthur Smith is the new offensive coordinator and his job is a challenge, as he needs to improve Pickett, who has not looked good at all.

In the AFC North, the Steelers have by far the worst QB in the division.

With the likes of Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and a healthy Deshaun Watson, the Steelers are at a massive disadvantage at the most important position.

This will likely mean the Steelers will not win the division.

If the Steelers are to make the playoffs, they will sneak in as a wild card, like last season.

However, they do not have the team or QB to compete with the top teams in the AFC or even in the division.

With all signs pointing towards Kenny Pickett being the starting QB, the Steelers and Steelers fans will need to wait another season for a playoff win.

