Potential Ryder Cup Captains as LIV Golf Rebel Stenson Stripped Of Captaincy

The 44th Ryder Cup will be held in Italy in autumn 2023, but the turbulence being felt in the golfing world after the infiltration of the sport by Saudi Arabia’s LIV series, backed by the sovereign wealth fund, is already affecting preparations.

Europe suffered a record 19-9 defeat to the United States as Whistling Straits last year having won four of the previous five events, and their bid to overturn that crushing defeat has been rocked by the announcement of the removal of their captain.

Sweden’s first professional golfer Henrik Stenson, who was due to lead the European team next September, has been stripped of his captaincy.

The 2016 Open winner was appointed captain in March but fast-forward just four months later, the 46-year-old will now be replaced after confirming his intentions of joining the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway event, with a reported $35m contract tabled.

“Unfortunately my decision to play in LIV events has triggered Ryder Cup Europe to communicate that it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain,” said Stenson.

“This is despite me making specific arrangements with LIV Golf, who have been supportive of my role as captain, to ensure I could fulfil the obligations of the captaincy.”

“I am hugely disappointed to not be allowed to continue in my role but wish you all the best in your ongoing preparations.”

American pair Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III also followed suit completing the 48-man field for the third event of the LIV series.

A statement from Ryder Cup Europe. — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) July 20, 2022

Who Could Replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Captain?

With Stenson removed from his post former captain Padraig Harrington, who is part of the reconvened committee to chose a replacement, has suggested the news was inevitable and the team have already begun the process of choosing the next leading figure.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at a few of the main contenders.

Thomas Bjorn

The most likely candidate to emerge is Thomas Bjorn, who was the winning captain in Europe’s 2018 triumph in France.

The Dane was named alongside Edoardo Molinari as one of Henrik Stenson’s vice-captains for the fifth time in preparation for the upcoming tournament, and the fifteen-time champion on the European tour would bring a certain know-how to the role having experienced it prior.

Bjorn is indeed a notable critic of the LIV series and with team Europe making their position clear in this current climate, he would certainly uphold everything that is good and noble within the sport.

Luke Donald

British golfer Luke Donald has an extensive record at the Ryder Cup, and a fruitful one at that.

The 44-year-old has never been on the losing side and is two-time vice-captain, thus commanding the respect of his peers. While he has dropped out of the top 500 in recent years, there is no doubt he remains a leading candidate to take Stenson’s place.

Padraig Harrington

The European teams hasn’t had a repeat captain in three decades since Bernard Gallacher, but Padraig Harrington would be a safe, middle-of-the-line option to help steady the ship.

The Irishman was indeed the captain last year during Europe’s worst ever defeat, but he knows the ins and outs of this tournament better than most. He played in six Ryder Cup teams himself, including four triumphs.

Robert Karlsson

Robert Karlsson is Europe’s only other vice-captains from last year’s Whistling Straits who hasn’t defected to the LIV series, and also has leading claims to take Stenson’s place.

The disgraced former-captain’s compatriot has twice been vice-captain.

Rory McIlroy

While Rory McIlroy will likely have to wait for his chance to be named captain behind a long-line of established senior players, he is without doubt qualified enough already to lead Europe next year. One of the most vocal opponents of the LIV series, the 33-year-old would be the youngest European captain ever if he were to take on the mantle.

He would also be the first playing captain in the team’s history, but the Irishman would undoubtedly be leading from the front after a fantastic year on the tour, retaining his Canadian Open title as well as narrowly missing out at the Open earlier this month to Cameron Smith.

He also finished inside the top-10 in all four majors this year, including a runner-up finish at The Masters.

In what would be his seventh Ryder Cup appearance, he has more than enough experience to lead from the course.

With the DP World Tour and the USPGA Tour ongoing, be sure to take a look at our comprehensive list of the best golf betting sites.