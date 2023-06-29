Tennessee State is First HBCU To Start A Men’s Hockey Program

Tennessee State University made a significant announcement on Wednesday, revealing the addition of men’s hockey to its athletics department starting in 2024. This decision marks a historic milestone, as TSU becomes the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to introduce men’s hockey into its sports program. In a press release, TSU President Glenda Glover emphasized the importance of providing students with opportunities to pursue their interests in sports that have not always been inclusive.

“Bringing ice hockey to Tennessee State University is a part of our continued commitment to provide our students with new opportunities and to broaden new interests in areas where they have traditionally had limited or no access,” said TSU President Glenda Glover. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with the Nashville Predators which has played a pivotal role in our decision to pursue this historic undertaking, of starting an ice hockey program at TSU, and the first for an HBCU. TSU has a tremendous legacy in athletics. Adding ice hockey to our programs will start a new chapter and build upon that legacy.”

🚨 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 We are proud to announce that Tennessee State is making history as the first HBCU to introduce collegiate hockey! In 2024, we will hit the ice for our inaugural season, bringing a new level of athleticism and excitement to TSU.#RoarCity pic.twitter.com/wN0ZBsrddl — Tennessee State Athletics (@TSU_Tigers) June 28, 2023

Division I Aspirations

Initially, the Tigers’ hockey program will begin at the club level, with aspirations of eventually applying for membership at the Division I level. Additionally, the university has plans to establish a women’s hockey team in the future. Notably, the Nashville Predators, Tennessee’s NHL franchise, have shown support for the Tigers, highlighting the league’s ongoing diversity efforts and their collaboration with multiple colleges in the state.

While collegiate hockey in the southern United States is not entirely unheard of, TSU’s demographics add a unique historical perspective to the sport. The most prominent program at a southern school was previously found at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, which started at the club level before progressing to Division II and eventually Division I. Unfortunately, the program was disbanded in 2021, but there are hopes for its revival in the near future.

Hockey Continues to Work on Diversity

In terms of diversity in the NHL, the representation of players of African descent has experienced fluctuations in recent seasons. As of 2022, approximately 7% of the league’s active rosters consisted of non-white players, with 54 individuals identifying as such prior to the 2022-23 season.

TSU’s decision to introduce men’s hockey not only expands the university’s sports offerings but also contributes to the diversification of the sport at the collegiate level. By breaking new ground and creating opportunities, TSU paves the way for increased inclusivity and representation within the hockey community, furthering the league’s efforts to foster diversity and ensure equal access for all athletes.