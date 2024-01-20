Features

Generations Of Sports Fans Pay Homage To Potential Demise Of Sports Illustrated, Mourn Loss Of Fired Staff; Can The Arena Group Revive Media Institution?

Jeff Hawkins
Delivered via email Friday, the fate of Sports Illustrated was revealed to the iconic magazine’s staff.

After losing out on a licensing deal, “possibly all” of the NewsGuild workers could be fired, according to the magazine’s publisher.

SI’s parent company, The Arena Group, announced Authentic Brands Group revoked its marketing license, marking an end to a publication that for decades established the standard of sports journalism, reporting and photography.

“As a result of this license revocation, we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand,” the email sent to employees said.

SI senior writer Pat Forde remained optimistic, however, that the magazine can yet be saved, but still felt personal pain Friday.

“There still is a website and a magazine,” Forde wrote via social media. “That said: Ugly, brutal day with many layoffs.”

SI’s union indicated on Twitter Friday that it would continue negotiations with Authentic Brands Group to save the magazine, in some form.

SI’s first issue was released on Aug. 16, 1954. Will we soon see the last?

Twitter users took time Friday to pay homage to the potential loss of a media institution.

Several of Sports Illustrated’s staff members were dismissed via email Friday …

The Arena Group, the magazine’s owner, also released a statement Friday …

The words, the action shots. SI stretched creative journalistic norms for nearly eight decades …

Before social media, SI helped put sports fans in the middle of great sporting events, like no other publication, then, and especially, now …

This post is true for generations of sports fans …

The meme is accurate. Some older sports fans could have taken Friday’s news hard …

For some, reading a classic SI issue cover-to-cover usually took about a weekend. Unless, of course, you were sick in bed and cable TV was not yet a thing …

RIP SI Magazines 😭 pic.twitter.com/iY0ewREQ07

— Josh Varela (@iAmJoshV) January 19, 2024

Classic SI cover ...

A very, very classic SI cover ...

To some sports fans who grew up pre-1990s, receiving SI’s annual swimsuit edition in the mail was almost as good as Christmas morning ...

This post certainly hits home for a lot of former middle school students ...

To its credit, SI fully embraced Title IX and continued to enhance women's sports coverage since the 1970s ...

SI was always more than just a pretty face. Will the beauty return? ...

Features
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
