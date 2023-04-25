PGA Tour Star Justin Thomas Purchases New Jupiter, Florida Home

PGA Tour Star Justin Thomas has sold one Jupiter, Florida home and has quickly purchased another.

Justin Thomas is a highly accomplished professional golfer with an impressive record on the PGA Tour. He has won 15 PGA Tour events to date and was ranked as the world’s top golfer in 2018 and 2020 for a period of time. Thomas began his career on the PGA Tour in 2013 and has amassed an impressive $53 million in career earnings. The 29-year-old, two-time major winner has a new home in Jupiter, Florida where he can kick back and relax between the busy weeks of the grueling PGA Tour schedule.

Details on the New Digs

Thomas’ new home boasts 5,545 square feet of living space and features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property sits on just under an acre of land and is located in the heart of Jupiter, a golfer’s paradise. With more than a dozen golf courses located within the town and almost 80 more courses within a 20-mile radius, Jupiter is a top destination for golf enthusiasts. Furthermore, more than 30 members of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) also call Jupiter their home, making it a vibrant and welcoming community for golfers of all levels.

Located in the exclusive Pennock Point neighborhood, Thomas’ new home is situated behind gates and offers the quintessential indoor-outdoor South Florida lifestyle. The property boasts numerous upgrades, including a brand-new roof installed in 2022, updated kitchen counters, and a 1,100-square-foot addition over the garage. With luxurious features and impeccable attention to detail, Thomas’ new home is a true gem in one of South Florida’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

According to property records, Thomas paid $13.5 million for the house located at 19311 Riverside Drive, which was previously owned by local developers Gregory and Alejandra Delange.

Thomas was represented by Nest Seekers’ Johnny DelPrete, who is a former professional golfer himself. The Delanges listed the property with Derek Eisenberg of Continental Real Estate Group. With its location and amenities, Thomas’ new home is sure to be a comfortable and convenient base for the golfer as he continues to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

Check Out JT’s new pad: