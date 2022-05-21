News

Preakness Exacta Picks 2022 | Exacta Picks for the Preakness Stakes

James Foglio
Preakness Exacta Picks 2022 Exacta Picks for the Preakness Stakes

No. 5 Early Voting is our first-place Preakness exacta pick. No. 8 Epicenter holds the second-place spot for the exacta box pick.

Jeff Siegel Preakness Pick: Bet Early Voting (+550) at BetOnline
The 2022 Preakness Stakes is taking place on Saturday, May 21; free Preakness exacta picks, odds, bets and predictions are featured here. This is the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. This race is the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. Nine horses are competing in this year’s event.

The Sports Daily's exacta box pick is below.

Preakness Exacta Picks | Predictions for Exacta Picks 2022

In order to make bank on your exacta pick, gamblers are required to pick the top 2 finishers in a race in the exact order. The name itself is pretty straight forward. In the Meriam-Webster Dictionary, a related word is perfecta. Landing the correct order is important. A trifecta is for the first three horses, whereas a superfecta is for the top four horses. Anyway, the minimum wager at the Preakness is $1.

Though, if your top 2 horses failed to finish in your predicted order in a previous race, you might choose to box an exacta for the Preakness. So, what’s the catch? Well, bettors are required to wager more money for their selected horses to finish the race in no particular order. This can be fun. If the bettor knows which horses will place in the top 2, it’s a win-win situation. A gambler has higher odds of winning on a boxed exacta bet.

Although Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite to win the Preakness, our horse racing analysts are trusting Early Voting to come out on top in this race. If your horse places second, give it some time. When there are rule violations, the final order can change. Not to mention, beware of cheating. There are times losing bettors will still not get their money back.

Needless to say, a gambler will receive his or her money if the horse gets scratched before the start of the race. Furthermore, the first-place winner of the Preakness will receive $600,000, 60% of the total purse. Continue scrolling for the best bets, Preakness exacta picks, predictions and odds.

Early Voting (+550) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Predictions

First, Early Voting has 7-2 odds of winning the Preakness. He is racing at the No. 5 post position. Exaggerator was the last horse to win the Preakness at the No. 5 gate number in 2016. In all three of his entered races, Early Voting has finished in the top 2. This is why the pick is logical.

Additionally, his best and most recent Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 96. The BSF factors in the time of the race, speed of the horse and conditions of the track. In December, Early Voting won the Maiden Special Weight (MSW) race.

Then, in February, the horse won the Grade 3 Withers Stakes. In April, Early Voting placed second behind Mo Donegal at the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes. Keep in mind, Early Voting skipped the Kentucky Derby, so he’s had plenty of rest and preparation.

Trainer Chad Brown has worked with a total of 10 Eclipse Award winners. Brown’s latest victories include the Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes in 2021 and Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf this year. Brown is a veteran trainer, and Early Voting has had three career starts. Think about this pick.

Bet On Early Voting (+550) at BetOnline

Epicenter (+100) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Exacta Picks

Next, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. While horse racing analysts are convinced that he’ll win this race, bettors are unsure on whether or not Epicenter peaked at the Kentucky Derby. The runner-up lost to Rich Strike, the 80-1 dark horse. Ten Preakness winners raced from the No. 8 post position. Bernardini — the 2006 Preakness winner — was the last horse at position No. 8 to win the race.

Based on speed and endurance, Epicenter could outrun Early Voting. Epicenter’s best BSF is 102, the highest rating for this race. And the horse recorded a BSF score of 100 at the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Steve Asmussen is seeking his third Preakness Stakes (2007 and 2009) victory as well.

For racing results, Epicenter has finished in the exacta in each of his five stakes. Epicenter placed first in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby in March. He bested Zozos and Pioneer of Medina. Then, in February, Epicenter won the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes in February, outrunning Smile Happy and Zandon. Bettors cannot go wrong picking Epicenter or Early Voting to win the Preakness.

Bet On Epicenter (+100) at BetOnline

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
