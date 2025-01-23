NHL News and Rumors

Predators deliver biggest comeback in franchise history

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25242409_168396541_lowres-2

The Nashville Predators came through with their biggest comeback in franchise history on Tuesday. At the midway point of the game, Nashville was actually trailing the Sharks by a score of 5-1. The Predators then stormed back from the four goal deficit to beat the Sharks 7-5. Nashville actually scored six unanswered goals in a span of 25 minutes and 58 seconds.

Who scored the six straight Predators goals?

The Nashville Predators who scored six straight goals were rookie center Fedor Svechkov of Togliatti, Russia, defenseman Justin Barron of Halifax, Nova Scotia, center Jonathan Marchessault of Cap-Rouge, Quebec, captain Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland, defenseman Nick Blankenburg of Washington, Michigan, and Filip Forsberg of Ostervala, Sweden.

Who led the Predators in scoring?

Marchessault led Nashville in points with four as he had one goal and three assists. Other Predators with a multi-point game were Forsberg (one goal and two assists for three points), Thomas Novak of St. Paul, Minnesota (one goal and two assists for three points), and Josi (one goal and one assist for two points).

Tough night for Juuse Saros

It was a tough game for Predators goaltender Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland, who gave up four goals on eight shots on goal. Saros was then replaced by fellow Finnish goaltender Justus Annunen, who made 15 saves on 16 shots.

Second four goal comeback this season

The Predators delivered the second four goal comeback in the NHL this season. The first came on December 3, as the Colorado Avalanche came back from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4.

Still near the bottom of the NHL

This has been a shocking season for the Predators franchise. Prior to the start of the season, they were expected to be Stanley Cup contenders. However, they only have 41 points. That is the third fewest points in the Western Conference. Only the Chicago Blackhawks and Sharks have less as they have 34 each.

 

Topics  
Nashville Predators NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25242409_168396541_lowres-2

Predators deliver biggest comeback in franchise history

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25212452_168396541_lowres-2
Alex Nedeljkovic records goal and assist for Penguins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24686395_168396541_lowres-2
Canadiens left winger Emil Heineman hit by a car in Utah
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 17 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Kyle Connor registers his sixth career hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
LoanDepot Park
State of Florida to host two NHL outdoor games in 2025-26
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Preseason-Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
Wild center Marco Rossi named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2025
More News
Arrow to top