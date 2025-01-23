Predators deliver biggest comeback in franchise history

The Nashville Predators came through with their biggest comeback in franchise history on Tuesday. At the midway point of the game, Nashville was actually trailing the Sharks by a score of 5-1. The Predators then stormed back from the four goal deficit to beat the Sharks 7-5. Nashville actually scored six unanswered goals in a span of 25 minutes and 58 seconds.

Who scored the six straight Predators goals?

The Nashville Predators who scored six straight goals were rookie center Fedor Svechkov of Togliatti, Russia, defenseman Justin Barron of Halifax, Nova Scotia, center Jonathan Marchessault of Cap-Rouge, Quebec, captain Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland, defenseman Nick Blankenburg of Washington, Michigan, and Filip Forsberg of Ostervala, Sweden.

Who led the Predators in scoring?

Marchessault led Nashville in points with four as he had one goal and three assists. Other Predators with a multi-point game were Forsberg (one goal and two assists for three points), Thomas Novak of St. Paul, Minnesota (one goal and two assists for three points), and Josi (one goal and one assist for two points).

Tough night for Juuse Saros

It was a tough game for Predators goaltender Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland, who gave up four goals on eight shots on goal. Saros was then replaced by fellow Finnish goaltender Justus Annunen, who made 15 saves on 16 shots.

Second four goal comeback this season

The Predators delivered the second four goal comeback in the NHL this season. The first came on December 3, as the Colorado Avalanche came back from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4.

Still near the bottom of the NHL

This has been a shocking season for the Predators franchise. Prior to the start of the season, they were expected to be Stanley Cup contenders. However, they only have 41 points. That is the third fewest points in the Western Conference. Only the Chicago Blackhawks and Sharks have less as they have 34 each.