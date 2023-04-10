Puerto Rican Pop Star Bad Bunny Joins the World of Sports Agents

Move over Jay-Z. There’s another popular entertainer entering the sports agency business. It’s Bad Bunny who is a co-founder of Rimas Sports. His company will specialize in representing Latino athletes.

Bad Bunny & Noah Assad created the agency RIMAS Sports to promote and boost the careers of Latin athletes. 🏅 pic.twitter.com/yEPHzzZCmN — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 10, 2023

Bad Bunny is arguably the biggest pop star in the world right now, but his newest venture takes him to the baseball. Bad Bunny, Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad, and Rimas executive Jonathan Miranda have teamed up to launch a sports agency called Rimas Sports. The trio has tabbed Hall of Fame catcher Iván Rodríguez as the group’s ambassador. Rodriguez was quite the player in his day. Here’s a reminder.

Bunny Brings Star Power to Rimas

Bad Bunny’s role in the agency is likely limited to recruiting and investing, using his celebrity status to help the agency build up its roster.

Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) reads the Team Los Angeles lineup for the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game. pic.twitter.com/gbKW0pMh1B — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) July 17, 2022

The current client list at Rimas Sports includes mostly Latin players. The current roster includes Santiago Espinal (Toronto Blue Jays), Yonathan Daza (Colorado Rockies), Wilmer Flores (San Francisco Giants), Livan Soto (Los Angeles Angels), and Jordan Diaz (Oakland Athletics). Top prospects like Diego Cartaya (Los Angeles Dodgers), Ezequiel Tovar (Colorado Rockies), Ronny Mauricio (New York Mets), Marco Luciano (San Francisco Giants) and Wilmer Flores Jr. (Detroit Tigers) are also part of the family.

Following the lead of Jay-Z

Bunny is not the first entertainer/music star to invest in a sports agency. That distinction belongs to Hip-hop legend Jay-Z who has had the most success in the sports business. He started Roc Sports Nation in 2013, which has emerged as a force in the industry. The Roc Sports roster represents dozens of MLB, NFL, and NBA athletes, including LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets. Former Yankees, Mariners, and Mets second baseman Robinson Canó, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray are also on the Roc roster.

Is Bad Bunny on the Mets band wagon?

The New York Mets are hugely popular in Bunny’s home in Puerto Rico. In the music video for Arcangel and Bad Bunny’s latest collaboration, “La Jumpa,” he’s seen sporting Mets gear:

https://twitter.com/errant1509/status/1644721604587315200

It’s only fitting that Bad Bunny is involved in the business of baseball. Given how many players use his songs as walk up music, it seems like a natural fit. Latino players are most enamored of BB tracks, but he’s widely popular throughout MLB.