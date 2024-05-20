MLB News and Rumors

Rafael Devers becomes seventh Red Sox player to homer in five straight games

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers of Sanchez, Dominican Republic became the seventh player in franchise history to record a home run in five straight games. He accomplished the feat on Sunday in an 11-3 Red Sox win over the St. Louis Cardinals in interleague action.

Inside look at the Home Run

Devers’s home run was a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. It came with two out, and scored Red Sox designated hitter Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, who walked earlier in the inning. The home run was 404 feet to center field, came off of Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Fernandez, and put the Red Sox up 9-1 at the time. It was one of three home runs hit by the Red Sox on Sunday. The other two were hit by O’Neill and pinch hitter David Hamilton of San Marcos, Texas.

A look at Devers’s Streak

Sunday’s home run was the only home run during the streak where the Red Sox won the game. He hit a single home run on May 15 in a 4-3 Red Sox loss to the Rays, on May 16 in a 7-5 Red Sox loss to the Rays, on May 17 in a 10-6 Red Sox loss to the Rays, and on May 18 in a 7-2 Red Sox loss to the Rays. During the streak, Devers is batting .300 (six hits in 20 at bats), with seven runs scored, seven runs batted in, and two walks.

Who were the other six Red Sox players to hit a home run in five straight games?

According to Sarah Langs of mlb.com, Hall of Fame first baseman Jimmie Foxx of Sudlersville, Maryland was the first player to accomplish the feat in 1940. He was followed by Ted Williams of San Diego, California (1957), Dick Stuart of San Francisco, California (1963), George Scott of Greenville, Mississippi (1977), Jose Canseco of La Habana, Cuba (1995), and Bobby Dalbec of Seattle, Washington (2020).

 

Red Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

Arrow to top