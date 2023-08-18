A bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Terrence Mitchell has been confirmed for the upcoming Noche UFC event on September 16, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Raul Rosas Jr.’s Return

Raul Rosas Jr., a Mexican-American bantamweight fighter, is set to make his return to the Octagon at Noche UFC. Rosas Jr. holds a professional MMA record of 7-1 and has previously competed in the UFC. This fight marks an opportunity for him to showcase his skills and continue his journey in the promotion.

Terrence Mitchell’s UFC Debut

Terrence Mitchell, with a record of 14-3, will be making his second walk to the UFC octagon in this bantamweight clash against Rosas Jr. In his debut, he was quickly dispatched by up-and-coming prospect Cameron Saaiman in the first round. Mitchell has primarily competed on the regional scene, amassing an impressive win rate. This fight will be a chance for him to prove himself on the big stage and make a statement in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Bantamweight Showdown

The matchup between Rosas Jr. and Mitchell promises to be an intriguing bantamweight showdown. Both fighters will be looking to make an impact and secure a victory in this highly competitive division. With their skills and determination, fans can expect an exciting and closely contested fight.

UFC Noche Fight Card

The women’s flyweight championship will be on the line when newly minted flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will look to defend her title for the first time when she takes on the former champ Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch.

Check out the full fight card below (subject to change):

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for women’s flyweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrance Mitchell

Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Elise Reed

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber