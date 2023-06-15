We all know what a fabulous season the Tampa Bay Rays have had. Their record of 50 wins and 22 losses is the best in baseball, and their .694 winning percentage is 67 points more than the second place Texas Rangers, who are in second place at .627.

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher and ace Shane McClanahan of Baltimore, Maryland was recognized as number one in Major League Baseball’s power rankings. Quite simply, McClanahan has been lights out on the mound for Tampa. In 14 games, he has a record of 10 wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.18. McClanahan has also pitched in 82 2/3 innings, and has given up 62 hits, 20 earned runs, 30 walks, and nine home runs, to to go along with 92 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.11. McClanahan’s 10 wins, 2.18 earned run average and .909 winning percentage leads Major League Baseball.

Three times this season McClanahan has pitched six innings or more and not given up an earned run. He accomplished the feat on March 30 in a 4-0 Tampa Bay Rays win over the Detroit Tigers (zero earned runs in six innings, six strikeouts, one walk, four hits), on May 8 in a 3-0 Rays win over the Baltimore Orioles (zero earned runs in six innings, seven strikeouts, four hits, four walks), and on May 19 in a 1-0 Rays win over the Milwaukee Brewers (zero earned runs in seven innings, seven strikeouts, one walk, six hits). McClanahan also has had 10 quality starts and a 10 strikeout game performance in a 4-3 Rays win over the Chicago White Sox on April 22.

Two Rangers pitchers are in the top 10. Nathan Eovaldi is second and Jon Gray is seventh. The other seven pitchers in the top 10 are Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros (number three), Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs (number four), Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners (number five), Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins (number six), Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays (number eight), Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks (number nine), and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (number 10).