REACTION: Twitter Reacts To Annual NFL Network Top 100

The annual NFL Network Top 100 was announced over the weekend. The rankings are decided by players, and their choices have caused much debate on Twitter.

Since starting back in 2011, there have been various winners of the award. These include Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Adrian Peterson, and Peyton Manning.

Legendary QB Tom Brady, has won the award multiple times during his long NFL career.

This year Brady made it four times that he has been voted number one by his fellow players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer QB almost retired from the sport back in March, but after just 40 days he changed his mind. That decision means Brady will take part in yet another NFL season. The former Patriots man started way back in 2000.

Here’s how the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 looks for 2022:

10 – Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

9 – Jalen Ramsey (LA Rams)

8 – Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

7 – Devante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)

6 – T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

5 – Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

4 – Cooper Kupp (LA Rams)

3 – Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

2 – Aaron Donald (LA Rams)

1- Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

It’s a list filled with some of the best names in the NFL at the moment, but the list has drawn a mixed reaction from NFL fans.

