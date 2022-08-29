REACTION: Twitter Reacts To Annual NFL Network Top 100

The annual NFL Network Top 100 was announced over the weekend. The rankings are decided by players, and their choices have caused much debate on Twitter.

Since starting back in 2011, there have been various winners of the award. These include Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Adrian Peterson, and Peyton Manning.

Legendary QB Tom Brady, has won the award multiple times during his long NFL career.

This year Brady made it four times that he has been voted number one by his fellow players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer QB almost retired from the sport back in March, but after just 40 days he changed his mind. That decision means Brady will take part in yet another NFL season. The former Patriots man started way back in 2000.

Here’s how the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 looks for 2022:

10 – Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

9 – Jalen Ramsey (LA Rams)

8 – Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

7 – Devante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)

6 – T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

5 – Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

4 – Cooper Kupp (LA Rams)

3 – Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

2 – Aaron Donald (LA Rams)

1- Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

It’s a list filled with some of the best names in the NFL at the moment, but the list has drawn a mixed reaction from NFL fans.

Watched the #NFLTop100 last night. FIL (Chargers fan) tells me that I'm a homer for thinking Mahomes is too low at 8. "Be objective for once in your life" he says. Lmao. Even claims Jonathan Taylor is rightfully ahead of him. Apparently 4 straight AFCCG isn't good enough. 🤷 — 𝗢𝘇𝘇𝘆 (@EvryManAWildcat) August 29, 2022

Tom Brady ranking of number 1 on the NFL top 100 players of 2022 was nothing more than a send off because at the time of voting he was retired. Which gives us more indication that’s it’s nothing more than a popularity contest. #NFLTop100 #NFL — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) August 29, 2022

Where was Deshaun Watson on the #NFLTop100 since the players know ball — Up4Discussion (@Up4Discussion_7) August 29, 2022

@JasonMcCourty @gmfb Man, I just knew you were going to mention AJ Terrell getting snubbed in the #NFLTop100 ! Disappointed you didn't stick up for your fellow DBs @ajterrell_8 was the best DB in the #NFL last year and deserves more respect 😤#Falcons pic.twitter.com/sCm1FXRjSp — iRewind (@iRewind_tv) August 29, 2022

After looking at the complete #NFLTop100 list, I think the league should drug test it’s players more! — TeeLow (@TeeLowLoreman) August 29, 2022