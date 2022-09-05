RECAP: Florida State v LSU – The Wildest Last Two Minutes

Sunday Night College Football > SNF?

If last night’s Florida State v LSU’s game is anything to go by, Sunday night college football needs to happen more. Push the NFL season back for all I care, because this one was WILD!

Muffed Punt

With around four minutes remaining in the game, LSU had scored to make it a one score game at 24-17. Florida State received the ball on their own 40 after an LSU brainfart led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the resulting kick-off. They didn’t do a lot on the drive and quickly went three and out. Malik Nabers, the LSU wide receiver, stood back to receive the punt. He had already muffed one earlier, but just catch the ball here and give your offense a chance with two minutes remaining. However, that was not to be…

Nabers muffed another one and FSU came up with the ball. Fortunately for Nabers, there is a rule in place which forbids them from advancing a muffed punt, if not for that rule, a Seminoles touchdown would have put the game out of reach. So, FSU now have the ball at the LSU 8 yard-line. LSU has all three timeouts, but should Florida State score again it’s a two-score game and with little time left, it’s all but over.

The Goal Line Fumble

On first and goal, the ball is handed to FSU running back, Treshaun Ward. He gains four yards, and the clock is ticking. Brian Kelly inexplicably chooses NOT to call a timeout and FSU run the ball again. This time, Kelly does call his timeout with 1:25 on the clock. This time, the Seminoles try a counter and pitch (lolwut?) the ball to Ward, who can’t hold onto it and LSU emerge with the ball from the ensuing scramble.

FSU FUMBLES AT THE GOAL LINE! LSU GETS THE BALL BACK DOWN 24-17 IN THE FINAL MINUTE. pic.twitter.com/IjhtX9tpym — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022

Jaray Jenkins Touchdown And The Extra Point

LSU now with 1:20 remaining start their march down the field from their own 1-yard line. After a couple of monster plays, Florida State is on the LSU 19 and we have just 19 seconds remaining. FSU QB, Jayden Daniels slings a bullet to Mason Taylor, who scampers to get out of bounds after gaining 17 yards. There is now a never-ending review to determine if Taylor was actually out of bounds and if not, should a ten second runoff be enforced. They rule that he is down inbounds, but LSU have time for one more play. With one second on the clock, this happens…

ONE OF THE WILDEST ENDINGS TO A COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME YOU WILL EVER SEE‼️ pic.twitter.com/5t3gqOXtgu — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022

Jayden Daniels finds a wide open Jaray Jenkins for an LSU touchdown with clock at all zeroes. It is now a one-point game. The extra point will send the game to overtime.

The snap. The hold. The kick is on it’s…hold on, it’s Shyheim Brown like a bullet from the edge and he’s got his mighty mitts to the ball! The kick is blocked! Florida State is victorious and fans all over the country are doing the Tomahawk Chop. On the flipside, it’s absolute agony for the LSU faithful.

This is a different type of pain pic.twitter.com/2gSd3YJEn6 — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 5, 2022

Those last two minutes were quite the ride and if you didn’t enjoy them, college football may not be for you, my friend.