Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito of Santa Monica, California is expected to be out for the majority, and possibly the entire season according to the Associated Press. That is because Giolito will have surgery Tuesday afternoon on his right elbow. What we do not know yet is the type of surgery Giolito will have. According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Giolito will either have Tommy John Surgery or an internal bracing procedure. If Giolito chooses either option, the likelihood of him pitching this season is close to zilch.

Giolito came to the Red Sox as a free agent with the Red Sox on January 3, and signed a two-year deal worth $38.5 million. Heading into the season, Giolito was projected to be the opening day starter for the Red Sox on March 28 in Seattle. However, things changed a week ago when Giolito experienced discomfort after a preseason start. Now it should be noted that Giolito has had Tommy John surgery in the past. Only two months after Giolito was drafted in the first round, 16th overall, by the Washington Nationals in the 2012 MLB Draft, he went under the knife. In fact he only pitched one minor league game in the Nationals system before having the surgery.

Struggles in 2023 and his career

Giolito pitched for three teams in 2023. They were the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. Giolito’s most significant struggle was keeping the baseball in the yard as he led the American League with 41 home runs allowed. In 33 games, Giolito had a record of eight wins and 15 losses with an earned run average of 4.88. During 184 1/3 innings. he gave up 169 hits, 100 earned runs, and 73 walks, to go along with 204 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.31. Giolito’s ERA was an abysmal 6.89 with the Angels, and an even worse 7.04 with the Guardians.