Red Wings prospect shines on same day of coaching change

Jeremy Freeborn
The Detroit Red Wings made headlines on Boxing Day morning. First, the Red Wings decided to make a coaching change. Second, one of their top prospects had a masterful game at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

What was the coaching change?

The Red Wings hired Todd McLellan of Melville, Saskatchewan. He replaces Derek Lalonde of Brasher Falls, New York. McLellan has coaching experience at the National Hockey League level with the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings. He also has one year playing experience with the New York Islanders.

Lalonde has been coaching the Red Wings the last three seasons. In that time, Detroit has had a record of 89 wins, 86 regulation losses, and 23 losses in extra time for a winning percentage of .508. In 2024-25, the Red Wings are at 13 wins, 17 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for a winning percentage of .441. Detroit’s 30 points are the second fewest points in the Atlantic Division. Only the Buffalo Sabres with 28 points have fewer.

What Red Wings prospect had a big day?

In the first day of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, the Swedish star was captain Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Detroit’s first round pick, 17th overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old defenseman from Gallivare displayed remarkable offensive skills in a dominant 5-2 Sweden over Slovakia. Sandin-Pellikka had three goals and one assist for four points. The hat trick was a natural hat trick and put Sweden up 4-1 after the game was deadlocked at one.

What was equally amazing from Sandin-Pellikka were the number of scoring chances he was able to generate. He had 11 shots and was a +3, which were both team highs. The Red Wings have had a great Swedish defenseman before. Nicklas Lidstrom of Vasteras, Sweden was a seven-time Norris Trophy winner.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
