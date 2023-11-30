MLB News and Rumors

Reds sign pitchers Emilio Pagan and Nick Martinez

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Emilio Pagan

The Cincinnati Reds have attempted to improve their bullpen over the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, they signed Emilio Pagan of Simpsonville, South Carolina to a two-year deal worth $16 million. and then on Thursday, signed Nick Martinez of Miami. Florida to a two-year deal worth $8 million.

The Reds are the sixth team Pagan has played for. He has previously been with the Seattle Mariners (2017), the Oakland Athletics (2018), the Tampa Bay Rays (2019), the San Diego Padres (2020 and 2021), and the Minnesota Twins (2022 and 2023). The Reds are the third team Martinez has played for. He was previously with the Texas Rangers from 2014 to 2017, and the Padres in 2022 and 2023. During the four seasons Martinez was not in Major League Baseball from 2018 to 2021, he pitched in Japan.

Emilio Pagan in 2023

Pagan pitched 66 games for the Twins in 2023, and had a record of five wins and two losses for an earned run average of 2.99. In 69 1/3 innings pitched, Pagan had one save, eight holds, and 65 strikeouts, and gave up 45 hits, 23 earned runs, five home runs, and 21 walks. Pagan’s WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) was a very effective 0.95. His save came in a 7-6 Twins win over the Colorado Rockies on September 29. Pagan came in to the ninth inning, and gave up one hit in nine pitches.

Nick Martinez in 2023

Martinez pitched 63 games for the Padres in 2023, and had a record of six wins and four losses for an earned run average of 3.43. In 110 1/3 innings pitched, Martinez had one save, 15 holds, and 106 strikeouts, and gave up 99 hits, 42 earned runs, 12 home runs, and 40 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.26. Martinez’s save came on April 29 in a 16-11 Padres win over the San Francisco Giants. This game was unique because it was played at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. It should be noted that even though Martinez was used primarily out of the bullpen for the Padres last year, he did make nine starts.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Reds
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

