The Rocky Mountain Showdown college football game between the University of Colorado and Colorado State University happened in Boulder on Saturday night.

This is a heated interstate rivalry that got more heated this week after Colorado State’s head coach Jay Norvell made personal comments about Buffs head coach Deion Sanders.

Found a way. pic.twitter.com/lf9AhKVsJd — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 17, 2023

Here are the highs and lows of the game that Colorado ultimately won in double overtime.

1. High: The Game Lived Up To The Hype

The actual game did not fall flat amid high expectations.

Despite being down 11 points in the 4th quarter, Coach Prime and Colorado remain unbeaten. pic.twitter.com/Rw0rM0BW6I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2023



A packed stadium of both Colorado and Colorado State fans had ringside seats for all of the excitement.

Colorado Fans storming the field after beating a team they were favored to beat, is the clearest example of the hope Coach Prime has brought to a fan base that hasn’t won or had this type of spotlight in a long time. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 17, 2023

This was last night after the big ⁦@CUBuffsFootball⁩ GAME . I am pulling into work now, still hyped!!! ⁦Getting ready now to see my ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ get the “W” just like ⁦@DeionSanders⁩ did!!!! pic.twitter.com/VndJNXNVgF — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) September 17, 2023

2. Low: Cheap Shot On Travis Hunter

A cheap and completely unnecessary shot on the sidelines that garnered a personal foul penalty sent Hunter to the hospital and will likely keep him out of action for a few weeks, according to Coach Prime.

This one is for Travis 🙏 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 17, 2023

A penalty is called after this hit on Travis Hunter pic.twitter.com/9vLIUbfx6X — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

3. High: Colorado State Successfully Made Shedeur Sanders Uncomfortable

Norvell said that part of the game plan was to make Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders uncomfortable so he could not make the plays he had in the team’s previous two wins.

Sanders had just 69 yards of passing in the first half of the game so mission accomplished.

How Sanders overcame it was another high of the game.

Shedeur Sanders vs Colorado State: 🏈 38/47

🏈 348 yards

🏈 4 TD passes

🏈 11-point fourth quarter comeback

🏈 98-yard game-tying drive down 8 Without Travis Hunter for most of the game pic.twitter.com/sdh3zdzMDG — PFF (@PFF) September 17, 2023

Colorado Ties the game with a 2-point conversion. Unreal pic.twitter.com/bE0xJhtWRL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 17, 2023



He channeled his inner Tom Brady who is a mentor he talks with frequently.

Colorado Buffaloes QB, Shedeur Sanders in the post game interview: “All I was thinking was Brady mode. If he could do it, I can do it… We just alike.” #BradyMode CollegeFootball #CSUvsCU #ColoradoBuffs #CU pic.twitter.com/DAH9cCjkRN — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) September 17, 2023

4. Low: A Very Late Game For East Coast Fans

This game was not over until about 2:00 AM EDT.

I realize it is a West Coast game, but kickoff at 10:00 PM EDT when everyone in the country is interested in this game seems a little too late.

When Colorado and Colorado St have you staying up well beyond your bedtime. Wow — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 17, 2023

8:30 or 9:00 PM EDT would have been better.

Btw, Staying up to watch Colorado ain’t no excuse not to be in church tomorrow. Prime would want you to be in attendance. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 17, 2023

5. High: A Classy Exchange Among The Head Coaches

After days of publicity between the two head coaches, the pair had a classy handshake and brief chat on the field after the game.

And finally here’s the handshake between Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell we all waited for 🤝pic.twitter.com/DeTYFyaVcphttps://t.co/O78Ri2ca6x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

6. One Extra High: Shilo Sanders Came Up Big For Buffs

It was only a matter of time before Shio Sanders made his presence known on his Buffs team.

Wearing his dad’s #21, Shilo had a huge night with a huge Pick 6 and a fumble.

SHILO SANDERS FORCES THE FUMBLE 😤 pic.twitter.com/LlnPj2uCxz — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023