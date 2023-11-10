NCAAF

Report: Lt. Gen Richard Clark Selected of Next Head of College Football Playoffs

Colin Lynch
In a bit of a shocker, the next head of the college football players will come from the US Armed Forces.

In a surprising development, Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, the superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, is set to become the new leader of the College Football Playoff (CFP). This choice comes after a comprehensive two-month search involving a broad spectrum of candidates vying for the coveted position. Clark will step into the role, taking over from Bill Hancock, who has overseen college football’s postseason for the past 18 years.

Clark Emerged As A Frontrunner Late In The Process

Clark’s selection was unexpected, as he emerged as the frontrunner from a select group of finalists who went through in-person interviews in Dallas. His appointment signifies a unique direction for the CFP, as the 59-year-old military leader brings a wealth of experience from his distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force.

Lt. Gen. Clark is a highly decorated command pilot with over 4,000 hours of flight time, including more than 400 combat flight hours in the Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, and Iraq War. His extensive military service has earned him several prestigious awards, such as the Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit, and Bronze Star Medal. He also holds the distinction of being the first Black superintendent to lead the U.S. Air Force Academy, an institution with a storied history.

Clark Was An Excellent Football Player at Air Force

Beyond his military accomplishments, Clark has a football background. As a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy, he was a four-year letterman in football and played a crucial role in leading the Falcons to a 12-1 record and an impressive No. 8 ranking in the AP poll during his senior year.

A Pivotal Time For The CFP

Clark assumes his new role at a pivotal juncture in college football. The CFP is transitioning from a four-team format to a 12-team format in the upcoming season. This expansion will bring significant changes, with the playoff lasting from mid-December to mid-January and expected to secure substantial broadcasting rights fees, potentially reaching $1 billion annually.

Furthermore, the CFP is currently engaged in negotiations for a new television package, as the sport’s television ratings continue to surge. The new television deal will likely extend the playoff format beyond 2025, coinciding with the expiration of the contract between ESPN and the FBS conferences for the current playoff structure. Several major networks, including ESPN, FOX, NBC, Amazon, and Turner, have presented proposals to the FBS commissioners, indicating the intense competition to secure the broadcasting rights for the college football postseason. Lt. Gen. Richard Clark will play a crucial role in guiding the CFP through these transformative changes and negotiations, steering the future of college football’s most prestigious event.

Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
