REVEALED: Oregon Football Uniforms for ‘Stomp Out Cancer’ Campaign

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
oregonunis2
The Oregon Ducks have revealed their special uniform for the home game against UCLA on October 22nd. The reveal on Twitter on Tuesday featured their new ‘Stomp Out Cancer’ campaign in Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Neon Pink ‘Stomp Out Cancer’ Uniforms

There is not much more college football fans love than a uniform reveal. And the Oregon Ducks didn’t disappoint them this Tuesday. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Ducks paid special recognition to it when they released their ‘Stomp Out Cancer’ uniforms.

The jerseys are black in color but feature a lot of neon pink to go with the traditional touch of yellow along the shoulders. The number is emblazoned on the front in big, bold neon pink and the little Oregon ‘O’ is also paying homage to Breast Cancer Awareness month. The tweet and picture below shows the jersey in all its glory.

REVEALED: Oregon Football Uniforms for 'Stomp Out Cancer' Campaign

Oregon is of course known for its lavish uniform choices, having made some bold moves over the years. Back in the Marcus Mariota years, they wore something similar during Breast Cancer Awareness month. Mariota was rocking a pink helmet before it was cool. However, they have gone bigger and bolder this year with more pink and it really looks the part.

REVEALED: Oregon Football Uniforms for 'Stomp Out Cancer' Campaign

The Crowning Achievement?

The pink helmets were cool, but the helmets on this new ‘Stomp Out Cancer’ uniform might be its crowning achievement (see what I did there?). The black helmet features both a yellow Oregon ‘O’ and ‘Ducks’ logo, but with pink wings. It is really what the chef’s kiss was invented for. It is absolute perfection. See the picture below for proof but don’t tell your significant other that you have been looking at this type of uniform porn today.

REVEALED: Oregon Football Uniforms for 'Stomp Out Cancer' Campaign

We don’t know if Oregon will beat UCLA on the 22nd of October, but what we do know is that they will certainly look the part win, lose or draw.

