Rinya Nakamura is set to fight Fernie Garcia at a UFC event on August 26th, according to a tweet by Marcel Dorff. Let’s take a deeper look into this bantamweight matchup.

Rinya Nakamura is a Japanese fighter who has competed in several promotions, including Pound Storm and Shooto. He is an undefeated professional fighter with a 7-0 record, with all but 1 win coming inside the distance 5 of those wins coming by way of KO/TKO. Nakamura is known for his grappling skills as he was an Olympic wrestler before he turned to MMA.

Fernie Garcia is a Mexican fighter who has competed in several promotions, including XKO and LFA. He has a professional record of 10 wins and 3 losses, with 1 of his wins coming by way of knockout and 3 by submission. Garcia is known for his striking skills which will have to be on full display to get the win here against Nakamura.

Based on their past performances, it seems that Nakamura will likely look to take the fight to the ground and use his grappling skills to finish Garcia. However, Garcia’s striking skills could pose a threat to Nakamura if he is unable to take the fight to the ground. It will be interesting to see how this fight plays out and which fighter will come out on top.

This fight has the potential to be an exciting matchup between two skilled fighters. While there isn’t much information available about either fighter, their past performances suggest that this could be a closely contested fight. MMA fans will definitely want to tune in on August 26th to see how this fight plays out.