UFC News and Rumors

Rinya Nakumura set to make UFC debut against Fernie Garcia at UFC event on August 26th

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
GettyImages-1435881687

 

Rinya Nakamura is set to fight Fernie Garcia at a UFC event on August 26th, according to a tweet by Marcel Dorff. Let’s take a deeper look into this bantamweight matchup.

Rinya Nakamura is a Japanese fighter who has competed in several promotions, including Pound Storm and Shooto. He is an undefeated professional fighter with a 7-0 record, with all but 1 win coming inside the distance 5 of those wins coming by way of KO/TKO. Nakamura is known for his grappling skills as he was an Olympic wrestler before he turned to MMA.

Fernie Garcia is a Mexican fighter who has competed in several promotions, including XKO and LFA. He has a professional record of 10 wins and 3 losses, with 1 of his wins coming by way of knockout and 3 by submission. Garcia is known for his striking skills which will have to be on full display to get the win here against Nakamura.

Based on their past performances, it seems that Nakamura will likely look to take the fight to the ground and use his grappling skills to finish Garcia. However, Garcia’s striking skills could pose a threat to Nakamura if he is unable to take the fight to the ground. It will be interesting to see how this fight plays out and which fighter will come out on top.

This fight has the potential to be an exciting matchup between two skilled fighters. While there isn’t much information available about either fighter, their past performances suggest that this could be a closely contested fight. MMA fans will definitely want to tune in on August 26th to see how this fight plays out.

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
conor mcgregor

Conor McGregor is expected to re-enter the USADA testing pool

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  14h
UFC News and Rumors
hill vs dern
UFC Vegas 73 Weigh Ins Results: Two fighters have missed weight and fined but the fights go on
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  14h
UFC News and Rumors
hill vs dern
UFC Vegas 73 Best Prop Bets: Mackenzie Dern to win by submission (+163)
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  16h
UFC News and Rumors
hill vs dern
UFC Vegas 73: Three fighters you must watch out for this weekend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  21h
UFC News and Rumors
Fwb8caRXwAAv846
Light heavyweights Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu face off at UFC event on August 5th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  22h
UFC News and Rumors
tatiana suarez
Tatiana Suarez gets top-10 opponent in Virna Jandiroba at UFC event on August 5th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 19 2023
UFC News and Rumors
maxresdefault
Jon Jones and Tyson Fury have a Twitter feud that has the fans going crazy
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top