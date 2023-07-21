Rob Font and Cory Sandhagen are set to headline UFC Fight Night on August 5 in Nashville, Tennessee. The fight is a highly-anticipated bantamweight bout between two of the top contenders in the division.

Font and Sandhagen Set to Collide in Highly-Anticipated Bantamweight Bout

Font is currently ranked #7 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, while Sandhagen is ranked #4. Both fighters are coming off of impressive wins in their last fights. Font defeated Adrian Yanez by knockout in April, while Sandhagen beat Marlon Vera by unanimous decision in March.

This fight is a clash of styles. Font is a striker with a powerful right hand. He is also very good at using his range to keep his opponents at bay. Sandhagen is a more well-rounded fighter with a good ground game. He is also very good at mixing up his attacks.

The key to victory for Font is to use his range and his power to keep Sandhagen at bay. He needs to be careful not to get caught by Sandhagen’s kicks or takedowns. Font also needs to be patient and look for his opportunities to land his right hand.

The key to victory for Sandhagen is to utilize his range with his long-range and unorthodox attacks to stay out of the power of Rob Font. Also, mixing his strikes up with his wrestling like he did against Vera would help him mightily in this matchup.

This fight is a very close one, and it is difficult to predict a winner. I think Font has the power advantage, but Sandhagen has the more well-rounded game. Ultimately, the outcome of the fight will depend on how both fighters perform on the night.

UFC Nashville Also Features a High-Level Women’s Strawweight Co-Main Event

In addition to the main event, UFC Fight Night on August 5 in Nashville will also feature a pair of women’s strawweight bouts.

In the co-main event, #5 ranked Jessica Andrade will take on #10 ranked Tatiana Suarez. Andrade is coming off back-to-back losses, while Suarez is coming off her first win in four years since suffering numerous injuries and setbacks.

These are all exciting fights, and it will be interesting to see how they all play out. UFC Fight Night on August 5 in Nashville is sure to be a great night of MMA action.