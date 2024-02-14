In the co-main event of UFC 298, we have a fight in the middleweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 3 ranked Robert Whittaker and No.6 ranked Paulo Costa. Whittaker is coming off only his second TKO loss in his middleweight career at the hands of the current middleweight champion Dricus Due Plessis. Meanwhile, Costa is coming off a lengthy layoff most recently defeating Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision back in August 2022 after a fight cancellation and staph infection kept him out of competition. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

Whittaker’s last fight was only his second knockout defeat in his middleweight career when he got knocked out by the newly minted UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $250,000, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $266,000.

Robert Whittaker’s Net Worth

Robert Whittaker has been in the UFC for a long time now and he has made an estimated $3 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $5 Million.

Robert Whittaker has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and cut his cloth on the Austalian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2012.

Robert Whittaker’s UFC Record

Robert Whittaker holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-7 which includes 9 wins by knockout and 5 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 15-5 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 298.

Robert Whittaker’s Next Fight

Robert Whittaker will fight the No. 6 ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa in the co-main event at 298. This fight will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Robert Whittaker (-280) making him the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Robert Whittaker’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Robert Whittaker fights out of Menai, New South Wales, Australia but is originally from Auckland, New Zealand.

Robert Whittaker is currently married to his wife Sofia Whittaker.

Age: 33

33 Born: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Height: 6’0″

6’0″ Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 73.5″