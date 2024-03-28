Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev Headlines Historic UFC Saudi Arabia Debut

On the 22nd of June, Saudi Arabia’s red octagon will be painted with inky sand. It is UFC’s epic debut in the kingdom that has been much expected. The main event would definitely be a thrill for everyone as it will witness former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker facing the in-form Khamzat Chimaev in a bout that has big title implications.

BOOOOOOM!!!!!! UFC is heading to Saudi Arabia for the first time with a BAD ASS card, headlined by Whittaker vs Chimaev LIVE and FREE on ABC on June 22nd pic.twitter.com/2OZW2AEmLH — danawhite (@danawhite) March 28, 2024

Robert Whittaker (24-6), the tough Australian recognized for his non-stop attacking and tactical beatings, always was a popular figure amongst fans and certainly one of those who became legends among middleweights. After a glorious period when he became victorious over Yoel Romero or Darren Till, Whittaker met a tough knockout defeat from Israel Adesanya back in 2019. However, afterward, he defeated Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum, showing up again as an important division representative.

Chimaev (12-0) on his part is such a name that makes welterweights and middleweights tremble out of fear. This undefeated Chechen youngster took UFC by storm, winning four fights in just two years and two months. Besides his wrestling’s overwhelming nature, Chimaev also hits like a truck. If Khamzat beats Whittaker in this fight, he would instantly get to the top of the middleweight division and put him in line for the next title fight.

These two warriors have so much at stake. The winner between Whittaker and Chimaev will probably earn themselves an opportunity to fight for the middleweight belt that newly crowned champ Dricus Du Plessis currently holds.

However, beyond its main event, there are several other interesting bouts scheduled for UFC Saudi Arabia card including heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich vs Alexander Volkov two power punchers. Kelvin Gastelum who also made a comeback will face Daniel Rodriguez, a dangerous striker. There are light heavyweight sluggers Volkan Oezdemir and Johnny Walker whose fight will definitely be worth watching. Also, Shara Magomedov versus Ihor Potieria is another compelling match where two welterweights get to meet each other as they attempt to climb the rankings.

This marks a significant turning point for UFC in Saudi Arabia. MMA has been on the rise in the Middle East and this event will surely be highly anticipated by fans across this region. With a main event that boasts massive title implications and a stacked undercard, UFC Saudi Arabia promises to be a night to remember.

Believe me you haven’t seen anything yet! The closer we get to the fight card, it’s going to become even more intense. As we approach June 22nd expect all angles of this colossal bout to be broken down by yours truly from analysis of fights to interviews with fighters themselves. It’s going down on June 22nd and everybody is going sit back and watch history being made on sand at Saudi Arabia’s shores.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card

185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

170 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

205 lbs.: Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir

205 lbs.: Shara Magomedov vs. Ihor Potieria