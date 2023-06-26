In a bizarre weekend at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, the Colorado Rockies won two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels, despite having a runs for and against differential of -20. The Rockies scored 12 runs and gave up 32 runs, but were able to improve to a record of 31 wins and 49 losses on the season.

The -20 runs for and against differential was the second worst differential by a team to win a series in Major League Baseball history. Only the 1897 Louisville Colonels had a worse runs for and against differential of -23 when they beat the Chicago Colts.

Opening Series win

On Friday, the Rockies came through with a 7-4 win over the Angels. Trailing 4-3 in the eighth inning, the Rockies scored four runs to take a three-run lead thanks to an Elias Diaz grand slam. The native of Maracaibo, Venezuela is all of a sudden becoming one of the best hitting catchers in all of baseball. In 2023, Diaz is batting .289 with nine home runs and 41 runs batted in. During 69 games, 267 plate appearances, and 242 at bats, he has scored 27 runs, and had 70 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 21 walks, 14 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .345, and a slugging percentage of .471.

Spanked on Saturday

The Angels clobbered the Rockies 25-1 on Saturday. The Angels set franchise records in runs (25) and hits (28). Lost in the headlines however was the fact that the Angels got six innings of shutout baseball from starting pitcher Griffin Canning of Mission Viejo, California. That is impressive considering the fact Canning was pitching at Coors Field in Denver, which is known as Major League Baseball’s most notable hitter’s park due to the altitude in Colorado. Canning also had great control as he had seven strikeouts compared to zero walks.

Sunday Series Win

The Rockies deserve high praise for bouncing back with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of Maracay, Venezuela hit his seventh home run of the season.

On the Hot Seat

Rockies manager Bud Black could be the next manager to lose his job. The Rockies are last in the National League West, and the last five seasons have been a disaster for Colorado with Black in charge.