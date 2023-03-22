Rockies sign outfielder Jurickson Profar

The Colorado Rockies signed outfielder Jurickson Profar of Willemstad, Curacao to a one year deal worth $8.75 million according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com on Tuesday. The Rockies are the fourth Major League Baseball team he has played for following the Texas Rangers (2012, 2013, 2016 to 2018), Oakland Athletics (2019), and San Diego Padres (2020 to 2022).

2022 MLB Statistics

This past season with the Padres, Profar batted .243 with 15 home runs and 58 runs batted in. During 152 games, 658 plate appearances, and 575 at bats, Profar scored 82 runs and had 140 hits, 36 doubles, two triples, five stolen bases, 73 walks, 225 total bases, four hit by pitches, three sacrifice bunts, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .391.

Five hit game versus Colorado

Profar had a five-hit game versus the Colorado Rockies on August 2, 2022 in a 13-5 San Diego win at Petco Park in San Diego, California. He had three singles and two doubles in the eight-run San Diego victory. While in the leadoff position in the batting order, Profar scored two runs and had two runs batted in.

Four hit game versus Arizona

Profar had a four-hit game in four at bats versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 22, 2022 in a 10-4 San Diego win at Petco Park. He had four singles and scored two runs, with two runs batted in.

Rockies needing help in the outfield

One of the reasons why the Rockies added Profar was because they needed immediate help in the outfield. That is because right fielder Randall Grichuk of Rosenberg, Texas is out with a bilateral sports hernia injury that required surgery. Profar is expected to join Yonathan Daza and Kris Bryant in the Rockies outfield on opening day. Bryant had his fair share of injuries in 2022 to his foot and back, which only allowed him to play 42 games. The Rockies were last in the National League West with a record of 68 wins and 94 losses.