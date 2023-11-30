Royals sign infielder and outfielder Garrett Hampson

The Kansas City Royals have signed utility player Garrett Hampson of Reno, Nevada to a one-year deal worth $2 million. The contract came to fruition on Wednesday. The Royals are the third Major League Baseball team Hampson has played for. He was previously with the Colorado Rockies from 2018 to 2022, and one season with the Miami Marlins in 2023.

2023 with the Marlins

This past season in Miami, Hampson batted .276 with three home runs and 23 runs batted in. During 98 games, 252 plate appearances, and 221 at bats, he scored 30 runs and had 61 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, five stolen bases, 84 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .349, and a slugging percentage of .380. Hampson’s triple came in a 7-1 Marlins win over the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26.

Versatile

One asset that Hampson brings to the Royals is his ability to play multiple positions. In his 503 Major League Baseball regular season games, he has played 240 games in the outfield (mostly in centerfield, where he has had 240 appearances), 153 games at second base, and 96 games at shortstop.

Drafted in the third round

Hampson was selected in the third round, 81st overall, by the Rockies in the 2016 MLB Draft. He was the first position player selected by the Rockies and chosen behind pitchers Riley Pint of Lenexa, Kansas (selected fourth overall), Robert Tyler of Cordele, Georgia (selected 38th overall), and Ben Bowden of Lynn, Massachusetts (selected 45th overall). Pint and Bowden have had Major League experience, but have not been effective. Bowden pitched 39 games in relief for the Rockies in 2021, and had a record of three wins and two losses, for a poor earned run average of 6.56. Pint meanwhile pitched a horrendous third of an inning on May 17 in an 11-6 Rockies win over the Cincinnati Reds. In 20 pitches, Pint only had six strikes and walked three batters.