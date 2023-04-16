News

Sacramento Kings Look to Take a 2-0 NBA Series Lead Against Golden State

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
download

The Sacramento Kings look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Golden State Warriors Monday night in their first round playoff series.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center where the Warriors are -1 point favorites with the total at a whopping 240.5.

 Sacramento (1-0, #2 seed)

In front of an anxious and sometimes rowdy home crowd on Saturday, the Sacramento Kings held off the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 126-123, in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series. The Kings covered as 1-point favorites with the Over of 237.5 cashing as well.

Sacramento clinched the first postseason victory on its home floor in 17 years. The Kings’ last home win in the playoffs came against the San Antonio Spurs in 2006.

De’Aaron Fox had 38 points, five assists and three steals in Game 1. He was 13 of 27 from the field and 4 of 8 from three-point range Fox did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 29 in the third and fourth quarters.

Contributions galore for the Kings

Domantas Sabonis had a strong performance with 12 points and 16 rebounds. It was the Kings first postseason double-double performance since Bonzi Wells in 2006.

Former Laker Malik Monk came off the bench to score 32 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Golden State (0-1, #7 seed)

The Warriors as the lower-seeded team is to gain homecourt advantage, meaning they’ll need to win at least once in Sacramento. However Golden State has one of the best home records in the league, they’re in the bottom four in terms of road records. In addition they’ve struggled vs. the Pacific Division this season (7-9).

Steph Curry turned in a solid performance for the Warriors scoring 30 points including six three-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points and blocked four shots in his return but missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the left corner with 10.3 seconds remaining.

Bottom Line

Fox scored the second most points in a playoff debut in NBA history, only trailing Luka Doncic who had 41 points. Monk’s 32 points were an NBA record for most points off the bench in a playoff debut. It’s obvious that this young Sacramento team isn’t afraid of the spotlight or the Warriors.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
News
The Big Business of the Masters Tournament: Why Augusta National Leaves $250M In Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
News
Brian Hoyer
Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 5 2023
News
Jim Nantz
Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
News
Suni Lee 2
Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Suni Lee Shares Concerning Health Update
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
News
Angel Reese Caitlyn Clark
Dan Patrick Weighs In On The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Debate
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 3 2023
News
d72e7-april-fools-day08
2 Intriguing April Fool’s Sports Jokes Making Rounds On The Internet
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top