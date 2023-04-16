Sacramento Kings Look to Take a 2-0 NBA Series Lead Against Golden State

The Sacramento Kings look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Golden State Warriors Monday night in their first round playoff series.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center where the Warriors are -1 point favorites with the total at a whopping 240.5.

Sacramento (1-0, #2 seed)

In front of an anxious and sometimes rowdy home crowd on Saturday, the Sacramento Kings held off the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 126-123, in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series. The Kings covered as 1-point favorites with the Over of 237.5 cashing as well.

Sacramento clinched the first postseason victory on its home floor in 17 years. The Kings’ last home win in the playoffs came against the San Antonio Spurs in 2006.

De’Aaron Fox had 38 points, five assists and three steals in Game 1. He was 13 of 27 from the field and 4 of 8 from three-point range Fox did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 29 in the third and fourth quarters.

Contributions galore for the Kings

Domantas Sabonis had a strong performance with 12 points and 16 rebounds. It was the Kings first postseason double-double performance since Bonzi Wells in 2006.

Former Laker Malik Monk came off the bench to score 32 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Golden State (0-1, #7 seed)

The Warriors as the lower-seeded team is to gain homecourt advantage, meaning they’ll need to win at least once in Sacramento. However Golden State has one of the best home records in the league, they’re in the bottom four in terms of road records. In addition they’ve struggled vs. the Pacific Division this season (7-9).

Steph Curry turned in a solid performance for the Warriors scoring 30 points including six three-pointers.

Stephen Curry vs Sacramento Kings 30 PTS

6 REB

2 AST

11/20 FG

6/14 3P

+11 in 37 minutes.#Warriors L.#DubNation #NBA #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zOxjTLZpyW — A Walking Highlight (@11AWH) April 16, 2023

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points and blocked four shots in his return but missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the left corner with 10.3 seconds remaining.

Bottom Line

Fox scored the second most points in a playoff debut in NBA history, only trailing Luka Doncic who had 41 points. Monk’s 32 points were an NBA record for most points off the bench in a playoff debut. It’s obvious that this young Sacramento team isn’t afraid of the spotlight or the Warriors.