Safety Concerns Abound After Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. Charged On Field During Braves-Rockies Game

MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Those of us old enough to remember Monica Seles’s frightening on-court stabbing 30 years ago had horrible flashbacks when watching the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves game yesterday.

Two fans inexplicably got on the field and charged toward outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.


Thankfully no one was injured, but Acuna was visibly relieved after the incident was handled by security.

After the fact, he admitted to being a little scared initially.

However, questions arise about how security could have allowed such a thing to happen.

The fans had to leave the bleachers and run to the field; a far bigger challenge than the deranged fan who stabbed Seles who appeared to be in the front row near her seat.

This is horrifying behavior both then and now.

Fans have to recognize boundaries.

Social media allows fans to get closer to fans but not in this way.

These are athletes doing their jobs, and fans have to respect them and allow them to do them without feeling scared or threatened.

Though not in sports, it is a similar theme to concertgoers throwing stuff onto the stage as singers perform.

It is past time for all of these behaviors to stop.

