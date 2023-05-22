The bantamweight division is set to heat up on August 5, 2023, as Said Nurmagomedov takes on Kyler Phillips in a highly anticipated matchup. The fight was announced by Iridium Sports Agency, Phillips’ talent agency, on their social media platforms. The UFC event is expected to be a Fight Night and is rumored to take place in Nashville, TN.

Said Nurmagomedov suffered his second loss in UFC when he last appeared in the octagon. He lost to Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision at UFC Las Vegas in March, which broke his four-fight winning streak. His overall UFC record currently stands at 6-2. On the other hand, Kyler Phillips has a record of 10-2 and is coming off a win against Marcelo Rojo. However, he was suspended for six months effective from January 2023 by NSAC due to testing positive for ostarine. He would be eligible to fight again after July.

Said Nurmagomedov is a well-rounded fighter with excellent striking and grappling skills. He has a high level of accuracy and power in his strikes and has shown great takedown defense in his previous fights. He also has a good ground game with excellent submission skills. On the other hand, Kyler Phillips is known for his striking skills and has a high level of accuracy and power in his punches and kicks. He also has good takedown defense and has shown great grappling skills in his previous fights.

This fight promises to be an exciting matchup between two highly skilled fighters. Said Nurmagomedov will look to bounce back from his loss against Martinez and get back to his winning ways. He will need to use his striking skills and grappling ability to control the fight and avoid getting caught by Phillips’ powerful strikes. On the other hand, Kyler Phillips will look to use his striking skills to keep the fight standing and avoid getting taken down by Nurmagomedov. He will need to use his speed and accuracy to land clean shots on Nurmagomedov and avoid getting caught by his submission skills.

This fight promises to be a close matchup between two highly skilled fighters. However, Said Nurmagomedov’s grappling skills and submission ability give him an edge over Kyler Phillips. Therefore, we predict that Said Nurmagomedov will win this fight via submission in the second or third round.