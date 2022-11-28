Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Threatens Lionel Messi On Twitter

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Argentina’s Lionel Messi after the soccer player was seen wiping the floor of the changing room with a Mexico jersey. ‘Canelo’ took to Twitter saying that Messi must respect Mexico, just like the boxer respects Argentina and if he doesn’t he will have to face the consequences.

Boxing Star Canelo Threatens Lionel Messi

In a rather strange and unexpected spat on Twitter, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has directed a tweet at Lionel Messi. The Mexican boxing superstar aimed a tweet at the Argentina captain after his side defeated Mexico in the second group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It’s fair to say that Messi most definitely wasn’t expecting a threat of this kind from one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. The Mexican superstar is clearly angry and upset at the disrespect he felt the eight-time Ballon D’or winner showed to wards his country in the aftermath of their match on Saturday at the World Cup.

Here is the first tweet that Canelo put out, which translates into English as, “They saw Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag?”

Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ???? — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Canelo then followed up this tweet with a few more aimed at Lionel Messi. The undisputed super-middleweight champion was clearly offended by Messi’s actions, and took his anger and frustration out on Twitter by aiming these tweets and threatening the Argentina captain.

Canelo’s next tweet translates to English as, “May I pray to God that I don’t find him!”

Que le pida a Dios que no me lo encuentre!! 👊🏻👊🏻🤬🔥 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

The Mexican’s next tweet translates to English as, “Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I’m not talking about the country (Argentina) I’m talking about Messi because of the blow**b he gave.”

Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. 👊🏻🔥 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

It is clear to see that Canelo is aggrieved by Messi’s actions, and that he is not happy at how the soccer star conducted himself in the changing room after the game by disrespecting Mexico as a country and wiping the floor with their national jersey.

Who knows, could we see Canelo vs Messi in the boxing ring next year?

