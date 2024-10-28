Sean Couturier records fourth career NHL hat trick

Philadelphia Flyers centre Sean Couturier of Phoenix, Arizona registered his fourth career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a high scoring contest, as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-5.

Inside Look at the Hat Trick

Couturier opened the scoring at 1:18 of the first period. The American-born Canadian scored from defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen of Turku, Finland, and Travis Konecny of London, Ontario. Couturier then put the Flyers up 5-4 from Konecny and defenseman Nick Seeler of Eden Prairie, Minnesota at 8:26 of the third period to put the Flyers up 5-4. Couturier then closed out the scoring into an empty net with one minute left in the third period from left winger Noah Cates of Stillwater, Minnesota, and defenseman Travis Sanheim of Elkhorn, Manitoba.

Five-point game

Couturier added two assists with his hat trick for five points. He had helpers on goals by Matvei Michkov of Perm, Russia and Ristolainen. The goal by Ristolainen came with two minutes and 24 seconds left in the third period, broke a 5-5 tie and put the Flyers up 6-5.

This was the first time in the NHL regular season that Couturier has had five points in a game. He also had five points for the Flyers in a playoff game. Couturier had three goals and two assists in an 8-5 Flyers loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 22, 2018 in game six of the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Two Other Prior Hat Tricks

In addition to the hat tricks against the Penguins and Wild, Couturier scored thrice in an 8-5 Flyers win over the Penguins on April 13, 2012, and in a 4-3 Flyers win over the Boston Bruins on January 16, 2019. The hat trick against the Penguins 13 years ago came in game two of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Breakout game in 2024-25

Couturier only had one assist in seven games prior to his five point Saturday game. This was only Philadelphia’s second win of the season as they remain last in the Metropolitan Division.