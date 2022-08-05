Sean McVay gives interesting injury update on Matthew Stafford

New reports came out that the star quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford, is currently dealing with some issues in his elbow. This isn’t great news for Los Angeles, especially considering that they want to win a Super Bowl just like they did a season ago.

Matthew Stafford Injury Update

Ian Rapoport reported the following:

“My understanding, this elbow issue, which actually cropped up in the spring, is described to me as bad tendinitis,” Rapoport said of the Rams QB. “It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow. [Matthew Stafford] had a little of a procedure — not a surgery, but a procedure — more of a PRP-type deal in the offseason to try to manage it. [It] did not get to a place where he really needs it to be. I think long-term, everyone in L.A. thinks this is going to be fine. I don’t sense any stress about it, but it’s a quarterback. It’s a throwing arm. Obviously, something we need to monitor going forward.”

Sean McVay chimed in on what he’s seen from Stafford:

“Even in routes on air, in the types of throws where you’re really seeing all parts of the field being activated, that’s a really good thing,” McVay said. “And so I’ve definitely seen improvement. He was making those types of throws before, but being able to just do it in a smart fashion is kind of what we’re really hunting out.”

It’s going to be tough to see how this plays out now with the Rams. If Matthew Stafford isn’t the guy that’s throwing their elite receivers passes, they’re not going to find the type of success that they did a season ago. They have an opportunity to be one of the best teams in all the football once again next year, but Matthew Stafford’s going to be a major part of that. They need to find a way to get him healthy and that has to be sometime in the first few weeks of the season.