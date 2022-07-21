Sean O’Malley And Petr Yan Verbally Agree Fight At UFC 280 In Abu Dhabi

Sean O’Malley and former UFC Bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, have verbally agreed to a fight on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi at UFC 280.

The pair of 135-pound fighters have been booked in to fight on October 22nd, on the undercard of Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Title. Also on the card, UFC Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, defends his crown against former champion, TJ Dillashaw.

O’Malley vs Yan Set For UFC 280

A fight that has taken UFC fans around the world by surprise, as ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley is set to face former UFC Bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, at UFC 280 on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

This is by far the biggest name and toughest opponent O’Malley (15-1) will have faced, considering Yan was a former champion and only recently lost the belt in his last fight to Aljamain Sterling.

‘Sugar’ is coming off a no contest ruling against UFC veteran, Pedo Munhoz, at UFC 276 earlier this month after O’Malley was deemed to have eye-poked Munhoz. Prior to that fight, O’Malley had three straight stoppage victories, and was well and truly on a roll.

Alternatively, Petr Yan (16-3) is looking to get back to winning ways after a heart-breaking split decision defeat at the hands of Sterling at UFC 273 in April. Yan’s only two losses in the UFC have come against ‘Aljo’, so Yan will be confident he can get the stoppage victory over the untested up-and-comer.

Petr Yan won the UFC Bantamweight Title in 2020 when he stopped the legend that is Jose Also at UFC 251. He will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways and laying claim to another title shot, but will have to come through a supremely talented rising star in Sean O’Malley first.

Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan Betting Odds

Moneyline UFC 280 Odds BetOnline Free Play Sean O’Malley +300 Petr Yan -400

UFC Stats — Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Sean O’Malley Stats

O’Malley is currently ranked at No.13 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

The 27-year-old fighter currently has a 15-1, 1 NC record in the octagon, with an 8-1 record in the UFC.

He’s fresh off a no contest with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276, but was on a three fight knockout streak prior to that.

Petr Yan Stats

Ortega is the No.1 ranked bantamweight contender.

He is coming off a split decision loss in a title challenge rematch against Aljamain Sterling in February.

Yan currently has a 16-3 record in the octagon with both defeats in the UFC coming by the hands of the champion, Sterling.

The Russian fighter is the former UFC bantamweight champion, after he knocked out MMA legend and former long standing champion, Jose Aldo, at UFC 251 back in 2020.

Sean O’Malley — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #13

Age: 27

Country: America

Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)

Reach: 72” (183 cm)

Weight 135 lbs (61 kg)

Stance: Switches (orthodox and southpaw)

Overall Record: 15-1, 1 NC

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11

Fights Won by Submissions: 1

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Petr Yan— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats