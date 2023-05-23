Sean O’Malley, the No. 1 UFC bantamweight contender, has dismissed concerns about Aljamain Sterling’s health ahead of their title fight at UFC 292. Sterling just defended his title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 on May 6th, and some have questioned whether he is fully recovered. However, O’Malley has said that he is not worried about Sterling’s health and that he is focused on winning the fight.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, O’Malley said, “I don’t really care about his health. I’m going to go in there and try to hurt him regardless. I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh, I hope he’s healthy.’ I’m going to go in there and try to take his head off.”

Sean O’Malley’s head coach heaps praise on Aljamain Sterling ahead of their fight. 📰 https://t.co/j57EGYx4ob pic.twitter.com/RJTWrUuHgx — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 21, 2023

O’Malley is known for his striking ability and has won his last four fights by knockout. Sterling, on the other hand, is a skilled grappler and has won his last six fights, including a submission victory over Petr Yan to win the bantamweight title. The fight between O’Malley and Sterling is expected to be a clash of styles, with O’Malley looking to keep the fight standing and Sterling looking to take it to the ground.

The UFC 292 event will take place on August 19th at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The main event will feature a bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and “Suga” Sean O’Malley.