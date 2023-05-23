UFC News and Rumors

Sean O’Malley dismisses concerns about Aljamain Sterling’s health ahead of UFC 292

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sean O'Malley UFC 280
Sean O’Malley, the No. 1 UFC bantamweight contender, has dismissed concerns about Aljamain Sterling’s health ahead of their title fight at UFC 292. Sterling just defended his title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 on May 6th, and some have questioned whether he is fully recovered. However, O’Malley has said that he is not worried about Sterling’s health and that he is focused on winning the fight.
In an interview with MMA Junkie, O’Malley said, “I don’t really care about his health. I’m going to go in there and try to hurt him regardless. I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh, I hope he’s healthy.’ I’m going to go in there and try to take his head off.”

O’Malley is known for his striking ability and has won his last four fights by knockout. Sterling, on the other hand, is a skilled grappler and has won his last six fights, including a submission victory over Petr Yan to win the bantamweight title. The fight between O’Malley and Sterling is expected to be a clash of styles, with O’Malley looking to keep the fight standing and Sterling looking to take it to the ground.

The UFC 292 event will take place on August 19th at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The main event will feature a bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and “Suga” Sean O’Malley.
Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
gaethje-poirier

Dustin Poirier expects nothing new with Justin Gaethje ‘same car-crash fighter as before just now with a seat belt on’

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  36min
UFC News and Rumors
ddp
Dricus Du Plessis agrees that it’s “not smart” to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 290
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
dm_210612_MCKINNEY_STUNNING_KO
Terrance McKinney will fight Nazim Sadykhov on July 15th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  9h
UFC News and Rumors
said nurmagomedov career earnings
Said Nurmagomedov will fight Kyler Phillips at UFC event on August 5th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  13h
UFC News and Rumors
Alexa Grasso (UFC)
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch is confirmed but date TBD
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
mackenzie dern
Mackenzie Dern talks about her call out of Rose Namajunas after big win at UFC Vegas 73
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC
Dana White provides update on Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top