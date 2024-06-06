Broncos

Sean Payton Expects Courtland Sutton to be at Minicamp

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders

Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, still expects Courtland Sutton to be at mandatory minicamp amid the contract drama. Payton had this to say about the situation:

“Yeah, I think he’ll be at minicamp. I mean, it’s mandatory,” Payton said. “I just know his work ethic. I know the player and … I think that’ll work itself out. So, I think he’ll be here, yeah. But I don’t know that for sure.”

Mandatory minicamp starts next week. The Denver Broncos and Sutton have still not come to terms on a new deal amid the booming wide receiver market. The one-time Pro-Bowler will face fines totaling $101,716 if he skips the Broncos’ three-day minicamp.

Sean Payton Expects Courtland Sutton to Show up to Mandatory Minicamp

Courtland Sutton’s Numbers

Sutton had a bit of a bounce-back campaign. He only logged 772 yards last year but did catch 10 touchdown passes. Many of these were clutch touchdowns as well as the Broncos went on a five-game win streak in the middle of the season. Teams they defeated during this streak include the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and the Cleveland Browns. Most of these squads made the playoffs last season making this streak all the more impressive.

However, against the Bills and Vikings, Sutton had at least two highlight catches, with one being a game-winner against the Vikings. In other words, he came through when it was needed. On top of this, Courtland Sutton also averaged 13.1 receiving yards per reception and a catch percentage of 65.6 percent. It should also be noted that the Broncos benched quarterback, Russell Wilson, at the end of the season. Regardless, things seem bleak in terms of the organization and the wide receiver finding middle ground.

Denver is Still in a Rebuilding Phase

The Denver Broncos are entering a new era after drafting quarterback, Bo Nix. The Russell Wilson experiment failed, and the quarterback carousel unfortunately continues. The team has not had a consistent signal caller ever since Peyton Manning retired. This next season will most likely be another rough campaign as Bo Nix will have his fair share of growing pains to go through as an NFL quarterback. The Broncos seems to be looking toward the future now as they have plans to develop Nix and surround him with young talent. Whether Courtland Sutton will be a part of Denver’s future or not remains to be seen.

Topics  
Broncos Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Broncos

Broncos
bo nix colorado

Sean Payton Liking What He Sees from Bo Nix

Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 13 2024
Broncos
NFL: Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders
Broncos Not Interested in Trading Courtland Sutton
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 22 2024
Broncos
9596372-josh-reynolds-ncaa-football-tennessee-texas-a-m-850x560
NFL Free Agency: Broncos, Josh Reynolds Agree to Two-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 30 2024
Broncos
1-russell-wilson
Broncos Part Ways With Russell Wilson: Take Biggest Cap Hit in NFL History
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 5 2024
Broncos
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos
Broncos Being Accused by NFLPA of Mistreating Russell Wilson
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 9 2024
Broncos
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos
Sean Payton States No Decision Has Been Made on Russell Wilson’s Future
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 12 2024
Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian
Ja’Quan McMillan is the Newest Rising Star for Denver’s Defense
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top