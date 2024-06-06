Sean Payton Expects Courtland Sutton to be at Minicamp

Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, still expects Courtland Sutton to be at mandatory minicamp amid the contract drama. Payton had this to say about the situation:

“Yeah, I think he’ll be at minicamp. I mean, it’s mandatory,” Payton said. “I just know his work ethic. I know the player and … I think that’ll work itself out. So, I think he’ll be here, yeah. But I don’t know that for sure.”

Mandatory minicamp starts next week. The Denver Broncos and Sutton have still not come to terms on a new deal amid the booming wide receiver market. The one-time Pro-Bowler will face fines totaling $101,716 if he skips the Broncos’ three-day minicamp.

Sean Payton Expects Courtland Sutton to Show up to Mandatory Minicamp

Courtland Sutton’s Numbers

Sutton had a bit of a bounce-back campaign. He only logged 772 yards last year but did catch 10 touchdown passes. Many of these were clutch touchdowns as well as the Broncos went on a five-game win streak in the middle of the season. Teams they defeated during this streak include the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and the Cleveland Browns. Most of these squads made the playoffs last season making this streak all the more impressive.

However, against the Bills and Vikings, Sutton had at least two highlight catches, with one being a game-winner against the Vikings. In other words, he came through when it was needed. On top of this, Courtland Sutton also averaged 13.1 receiving yards per reception and a catch percentage of 65.6 percent. It should also be noted that the Broncos benched quarterback, Russell Wilson, at the end of the season. Regardless, things seem bleak in terms of the organization and the wide receiver finding middle ground.

Denver is Still in a Rebuilding Phase

The Denver Broncos are entering a new era after drafting quarterback, Bo Nix. The Russell Wilson experiment failed, and the quarterback carousel unfortunately continues. The team has not had a consistent signal caller ever since Peyton Manning retired. This next season will most likely be another rough campaign as Bo Nix will have his fair share of growing pains to go through as an NFL quarterback. The Broncos seems to be looking toward the future now as they have plans to develop Nix and surround him with young talent. Whether Courtland Sutton will be a part of Denver’s future or not remains to be seen.