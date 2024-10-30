Broncos

Sean Payton Has a Simple Message for Carolina Panthers

Mathew Huff
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers on October 27th, 2024. Denver handled business against a lowly Panthers squad in a rebuilding process. However, that did not stop some drama that ensued in the fourth quarter and after the game. Carolina defensive back, Jaycee Horn, accused Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, of trying to run up the score in the fourth quarter.

Horn was seen yelling at Denver’s sideline after a trick play in the fourth quarter when Denver was up 28-7 where wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, threw a deep pass to fullback, Michael Burton. The Broncos also tried to run a fake field goal earlier in the game which did not yield positive results. In lieu of Horn’s distaste of Payton’s play calling, the Denver head coach responded with some harsh, scathing, yet truthful in the postgame press conference. 

Sean Payton Responds Back to Criticism of Broncos Trying to Run up Score 

Payton’s Response 

Payton coached Jaycee Horn’s father, Joe Horn, during his time with the New Orleans Saints. As a result, Payton is somewhat familiar with Jaycee Horn himself. That did not stop him from talking about the Panthers’ inability to score and defend in another press conference. 

“I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know,” Payton said Monday, via ESPN. “Listen, I said it [Sunday] night; we’re trying to finish the game the right way. We’re not trying to run up the score on anyone. It’s the National Football League. I’ve been in games with a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost, so we’re trying to finish.

“Play better.”

Right after Denver’s victory, Payton responded to Horn’s comments. 

“I coached his father, and so I was yelling back at him,” Payton told reporters of Horn. “I don’t know what the exchange was, but his father I enjoyed coaching. He was frustrated, I think he was yelling at one of our other players. I like him. I think he’s a good player.”

“We’re all competitors at the end of the day. We just felt like it was something that could’ve been avoided,” Panthers safety Sam Franklin told reporters. “You shouldn’t have to run the score up even though you’re already winning. It’s five minutes left, you guys are doing trick plays still trying to score, basically just trying to embarrass us.”

Sean Payton was still not exactly happy with Denver’s execution down the stretch despite the victory. 

“I said this, it’s not a good offense we played. It’s just the truth,” Payton said. “So, we expected that, and we’re going to see a lot better teams.”

The Broncos will head to Baltimore to face the Ravens for their next game. 

