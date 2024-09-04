The Denver Broncos are making sure their best defensive talent stays around for a long time. The team has reportedly signed defensive back, Patrick Surtain, to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. $77.5 million of it will be guaranteed. This deal officially make Surtain the highest paid cornerback in NFL history. Surtain has filled some huge shoes for the Denver Broncos in terms of great defensive backs. He is arguably the best corner in the league right now and the Broncos knew they were going to have to pay the former Alabama product sooner or later. All in all, part of Denver’s secondary is solidified for the foreseeable future.

Denver Broncos Sign Patrick Surtain to Four-Year Extension

Patrick Surtain’s Impact

As alluded to already, Patrick Surtain is considered by many to be the best current defensive back in the league. Certain NFL peers such as Marlon Humphrey, Justin Jefferson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and A.J. Brown have claimed that he is the best in the league at his respective position. Surtain is one of the few corners in the league that can comfortably live on an island while matched up against elite wideouts. The Broncos are currently preparing to face the Seattle Seahawks for Week One. This means that Surtain will have the job of covering the physical D.K. Metcalf.

The last time these two met, Surtain held Metcalf to only six catches for under 40 yards receiving. Surtain has also shut down other star receivers in today’s NFL. He is already a two-time Pro-Bowler and one-time All-Pro player. What is scary is that it can be argued that he hasn’t even entered his prime yet. Considering all of this, Patrick Surtain is continuing the long list of superstar defensive backs that have been a part of the Mile High over the years.

Denver’s Rich History of Elite Defensive Backs

The Broncos have a rich lineage at the cornerback position. Surtain is simply the latest to shine for the blue and orange. Denver was once home to the famous “No Fly Zone,” secondary that featured Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Darian Stewart, Bradley Roby, and T.J. Ward. Before them, Champ Bailey was shutting down wideouts week after week. Even guys like Ray Crockett, Tyrone Braxton, and Louis Wright deserve recognition for their elite play at this position for the Broncos. With this in mind, Patrick Surtain has done a great job so far of filling these legend’s shoes at the cornerback position.