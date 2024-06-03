Justin Jefferson Becomes Highest Paid Non-Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly granted superstar wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, a massive contract extension. The deal will make him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The contract extension is reportedly a four-year, $140 million deal. $110 million will be in guaranteed money. This comes as bit of a surprise considering the team and the wideout were nowhere near agreeing terms on a new deal earlier this offseason. For quarterbacks, Sam Darnold, and J.J. McCarthy, this is good news as they will have a number one target to utilize as a “safety blanket,” this upcoming season.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings Agree to Contract Extension Worth $140 Million

Justin Jefferson’s Career Numbers

When one looks at Jefferson’s career stats, it makes sense why many consider him the best wide receiver in the NFL as of today. Throughout his career, he has logged 392 receptions, 5,899 receiving yards, 30 receiving touchdowns, and 15.0 yards per reception. The three-time Pro-Bowler has also recorded 6.5 receptions per game, 98.3 receiving yards per game, and a catch percentage of 68.1 percent throughout his four-year career. This past season was the first time in Justin Jefferson’s career where injuries sidelined him for a significant time.

He played in only 10 games. However, the one-time All-Pro receiver still showed his value in this small sample size. Last year, he averaged 15.8 yards per reception to go along with 68 catches, 1,074 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, 6.8 receptions per game, and 107.4 receiving yards per game. One can only wonder what this may cause for other star wide receivers who are angling for new contracts this offseason. Wide receivers such as Ja’Marr Chase, Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, Courtland Sutton, and CeeDee Lamb. However, one can make an argument that Justin Jefferson deserves to be the highest paid non-quarterback after looking at the numbers he has produced over the years.

Minnesota’s Projection for Next Season

Many are expecting the Minnesota Vikings to have a rough year next season. Especially after moving on from Kirk Cousins at the quarterback position. Per FanDuel, the Vikings have +900 odds to win the NFC North this coming season. That is the worst odds in the division with the Detroit Lions being the favorite at +145 odds. This is a transitioning period for the Vikings. Vikings Fans should expect a rebuilding phase for a couple of years, even with Justin Jefferson. After all, the quarterback situation is still a question. While signing Jefferson is exciting, the Minnesota Vikings are still in for a rough year.