49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Agree to Four-Year Extension

The seemingly never-ending negotiation battle between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers has officially come to a conclusion. The 49ers are extending the young, star wide receiver for four more years. The deal is for $120 million with $76 million in guarantees. This comes as a bit of a surprise. Especially since both sides were growing increasingly more frustrated with each other over the course of the offseason. NFL insider, Mike Garafolo broke the news on X.

Sources to me and @RapSheet : The #49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk have agreed on a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $76 million in guarantees. Hold-in over. Trade request withdrawn. Aiyuk’s agent @RyanWilliamsA1 and the Niners strike a deal to keep him in Santa Clara.

The 49ers also searched tirelessly for potential trade suitors throughout the contract standoff. One report even states the team tried negotiating a three-team deal with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. San Francisco offered a third-round pick to Denver for Courtland Sutton, then would have traded Aiyuk to Pittsburgh. However, the Broncos declined the offer. One can hardly fault them as they are ushering in a new era with rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, and will need plenty of veteran pass-catchers to assist the new signal caller. As for Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers, it will be interesting to see if he can live up to his new contract. Especially after how long the negotiation battle took this summer. Some still consider him a number two wide receiver, but now is the time to produce since he is now being paid like a first option.

San Francisco 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Agree to Four-Year, $120 Million Contract Extension

Can Brandon Aiyuk Solidify Himself as the True Number One Receiver in San Francisco?

With Deebo Samuel still on the roster, the 49ers have no shortage of weapons in the passing game for quarterback, Brock Purdy. However, the pressure is now on Aiyuk to prove he can be a number one receiver in today’s NFL. This is especially true considering he is now tied for fifth in terms of the highest paid current wideouts in the league. He is the latest signing in the receiver market boom that has occurred. Dallas Cowboys star receiver, CeeDee Lamb, just signed his extension a couple days ago. With Aiyuk back in the fold, the 49ers’ offense should still be as deadly as last season. Many are projecting Aiyuk to have close to a 90-catch, 1,000 yard campaign. If he can accomplish this, then he will solidify his place as a true wide receiver one in today’s NFL.