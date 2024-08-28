Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb Agree to Four-Year Extension

The ongoing contract battle between CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jones has finally concluded. The Dallas Cowboys are officially signing the star wide receiver to a four-year extension worth $136 million. The deal includes a $38 million signing bonus which is the largest in league history for a wide receiver. Lamb will now be the second-highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL trailing only the Minnesota Vikings’ wideout, Justin Jefferson, in this regard. With Lamb under a new deal, he is now one of the hottest commodities for fantasy football players. On top of that, the Cowboys can rest easy knowing they have secured Dak Prescott’s favorite target for the foreseeable future.

Dallas Cowboys Ink Four-Year, $136 Million Extension With Wide Receiver, CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb’s Career and Potential

CeeDee Lamb has become one of the top players of his respective draft class. A draft class that included the likes of Justin Jefferson, Justin Herbert, Chase Young, Joe Burrow, Tristan Wirfs, Brandon Aiyuk, Patrick Queen, and Tee Higgins. These were just a few notable players from said draft. For his career, CeeDee Lamb has recorded 395 receptions for 5,149 receiving yards, 13.0 receiving yards per reception, 32 receiving touchdowns, and 6.0 receptions per game. On top of this, the former Oklahoma product has also averaged a receiving success rate of 56.7 percent, a catch percentage of 69.5 percent, and 78.0 receiving yards per game. One thing is for certain, Lamb bet on himself and it has netted him a huge payday. A payday with one of the most famous organizations in sports. With numbers like these, one can somewhat see why he held out for a new contract.

The Cowboys’ Current Odds

The Dallas Cowboys currently have odds of +1,800 per FanDuel. Their odds to win the NFC East are currently +175. The rival Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites to win the division at -140 odds. The Cowboys were quiet this offseason which could come back to haunt them as other NFC rivals bolstered their respective rosters. Still, Dallas has plenty of talent to compete. This squad should at least net a Wild Card spot this coming season. The question is can they find success in the postseason? As alluded to already, the personnel is there, it is just putting it together when it matters most. For CeeDee Lamb, this is the part of the season where he will earn his money. If Dallas falters again in the playoffs, some tough decisions are going to be made in regard to the future of this organization.