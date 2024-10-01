The saga between Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders seems to be drawing to an end. The star wideout has officially requested a trade. At this time, no deal is imminent. Adams has been linked to previous trade rumors, but nothing ever came of those interests. However, it seems as if the six-time Pro-Bowler is already done with the Raiders and ready to be traded yet again. The Las Vegas Raiders originally acquired Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in a trade in 2022.

Davante Adams Requests Trade From Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams’ Impact With the Raiders

Adams has still produced solid numbers in his short tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders. During this span, he has logged 221 receptions for 1,221 receiving yards, 13.0 receiving yards per reception, and 23 receiving touchdowns. Adams’ best year in the silver and black came during the 2022 campaign where he made his last Pro Bowl. During that season, he was reunited with quarterback, Derek Carr, and posted totals of 100 catches for 1,516 receiving yards, a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns, and 15.2 yards per reception. Ever since then, his production has dwindled slightly season after season, though the inconsistent quarterback play can be partially related to this slight decline. There will still be a healthy market for the three-time All-Pro receiver.

Teams Who Could be Interested in the Star Wide Receiver

There are a multitude of NFL teams who could use Davante Adams’ services. One team is the Washington Commanders. Another weapon for their rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, could go a long way for Daniels’ growth. Not to mention, a possible duo of Adams and Terry McLaurin is intriguing. Another team who could be in the mix is the New York Jets. This one is a no-brainer considering Adams’ familiarity with future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

One cannot forget the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have been desperate for a quality second wide receiver for awhile now. George Pickens is great, but he is their only consistent threat in the passing game. As a result, this lets opposing defenses key in on him limiting the passing attack. Whether it is Justin Fields or Russell Wilson at quarterback, Davante Adams would certainly be a welcome addition in Pittsburgh. The NFL Trade Deadline is November 5th. With that in mind, be ready for these three teams in particular to be extremely aggressive pursuing the star wideout in that time frame.