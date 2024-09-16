Jalen Green Hoping to Extend With Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets showed flashes of potential last year. They were even a top-four team in the Western Conference during the first quarter of the year. Shooting guard, Jalen Green, recognizes this team’s potential and is hoping to stay around for the long haul.

“For sure,” Green said when asked if he’d like to extend with Houston. “My main focus is the season ahead of me with the players that we have, go to the playoffs and go as far as we can. We’re building that team camaraderie, who we are. That’s the main focus right now, and everything will work itself out.”

Jalen Green knows the team can build on last year’s promising finish despite them narrowly missing the postseason.

“We went out last season with a bang,” Green said. “We’re all on the same page, know what it takes to win. We know what we can do if we play hard. I think we know what we have to do going into this season from the beginning to the end, so hopefully, that leads us into the playoffs.”

The Houston Rockets possess a nice young crop of talent with the likes of Jalen Green himself, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson just to name a few players.

Jalen Green Hopes to Remain With Rockets

Jalen Green’s Career Thus Far

Green has had an up-and-down career for a second overall draft pick. However, he seemed to settle into his role last season. Last year, Green averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 total rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. The scoring inefficiencies are still a concern. However, if you need a bucket or two to develop some momentum, then Jalen Green is your guy. It is imperative to remember that Green is only entering his fourth season.

As a result, we could see his efficiency improve dramatically as he starts to mature and settle into the NBA style of play. If this does happen, then Houston’s offense will see a dramatic increase in productivity. Especially with Alperen Sengun looking like one of the next best rising stars with a play-style very similar to Nikola Jokic. The Rockets have put together a nice young core and Jalen Green seems to be prepared to be a part of their long-term plans.

Are the Rockets a Young Team on the Rise?

Houston’s mix of youth and savvy veteran talent seems to be working for the organization. Yes, they missed the playoffs last year, but very narrowly. While many NBA peers are high on the San Antonio Spurs because of Victor Wembanyama’s high potential, the Houston Rockets have a golden opportunity to sneak under the radar and snag one of the last playoff seeds via the Play-In Tournament. With another year of experience for their young core, the Rockets could shock some teams this coming season. All in all, do not be surprised if Jalen Green and company are one of the hottest topics of the NBA at the end of next year.