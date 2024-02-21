Featured

Nikola Jokic Opens Door For Luka Doncic to Eventually Join Denver

Mathew Huff
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dribbles the ball.

NBA All-Star Weekend showcased the bond between Denver Nuggets center, Nikola Jokic, and Dallas Mavericks guard, Luka Doncic. As a result, many speculated about the potential of them teaming up in the future. Jokic was not opposed to the idea when asked about this possibility.

“I don’t know,” said Jokic in the interview translated by Miroslav Cuk. “It’s possible. I don’t want to leave Denver. I like it there. It’s a great organization. But if Luka gets p*ssed off in Dallas, he can come.”

The fact that the reigning Finals MVP wants to stay with the Denver Nuggets was also pleasing to hear for many Denver fans. It is rare anymore in today’s league for a player to spend their whole career with one franchise.

Nikola Jokic Wants to Stay in Denver

Nikola Jokic Open to Teaming up With Luka Doncic

A duo of Jokic and Doncic would be unfair to the rest of the league. That is not a slight at Jamal Murray by any means, but most peers would agree that Doncic is another echelon compared to the current Nuggets point guard. Both Jokic and Doncic have the international connection with each other and would be a dynamic duo that would fit well on the floor.

They are both unselfish passers who would open many opportunities for their teammates, plus Doncic would have no problem taking some of the scoring responsibility off of Jokic’s shoulders. Many times, dynamic duos and super-teams that assemble in today’s NBA never pan out as expected. However, this is one duo that would likely take the Association by storm. Especially if the Denver Nuggets retained a solid supporting cast around Nikola Jokic in this hypothetical situation.

Both Players Currently in the MVP Race

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are both in the thick of the MVP race this year. Jokic is one of the favorites while Doncic is a dark-horse candidate. Regardless, one cannot take away from the terrific individual campaigns these two superstars have put together. For Doncic, he is currently tallying a league-high 34.2 points, 8.8 total rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. Not to mention, he has a player efficiency rating of 28.1. As for Jokic, he is averaging 26.1 points, 12.0 total rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. The Nuggets center currently possesses a player efficiency rating of 31.1. Considering these insane numbers, a potential duo of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic has to scare the rest of the NBA.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
