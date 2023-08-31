Mark Cuban: Kyrie Irving Knows It’s Luka Doncic’s Team

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the most polarizing teams coming into the new NBA season. After failing to even reach the play-in tournament last year, many are questioning whether the Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic experiment will even work. After giving away much of their depth for Kyrie, the Mavericks came into the offseason looking to bolster their roster. However, chemistry should not be an issue between the two stars. Just ask the owner, Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban Says Kyrie Knows the Mavericks are Luka’s Team

Mark Cuban’s Words

Cuban shared some interesting thoughts on Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Here is what he had to say during a podcast with Patrick Beverley:

“When you look at last year, we had issues that had nothing to do with Kyrie or Luka playing together,” said Cuban. “When they played together, I was just looking at it. Out of 900 possessions they played together, they were (a top-five combo in the league). We just didn’t have a team that was committed to the roles. The year before when we went to the Western Conference Finals everybody knew their role and everybody played their role perfectly. And it wasn’t Kyrie or Luka, they knew their roles. But once other guys start playing for themselves or not playing for the team, every mistake that you could possibly have is just magnified to no end. “We made some changes, a lot of changes this year, on and off the court. We got younger, we got longer. The other thing is when you are on the outside looking at stuff about Kai, right? I didn’t know him at all. I just read the same stuff and you see the dude bounce from team to team, you get some perceptions. But then I started talking to people before the deal, everybody loved him. Luka was like we needed somebody else. But when you talk to people, people love Kai. And yeah, you watch after games, guys will trade jerseys. People would just walk up and hug Kyrie. Now that I’ve gotten to know Kai a lot better and that’s who he is. Kyrie wants to think about things, Kyrie wants to connect to people and connect to history and know who he is. he just wants to take it to the next level personally, but he recognizes this is his game right here. If he gets bounced again, can you be a Hall of Famer when you bounce to five teams, even though you’ve got Hall of Fame talent?”

Mark Cuban has clearly put thought into the current makeup of his team. However, can they contend in the wild Western Conference?

Can the Mavericks Contend This Coming Season?

It is still difficult to tell whether or not Dallas will be a playoff team this coming season. Remember, they are in a tough Western Conference. A conference where the defending champion, Denver Nuggets, reside. Not to mention, one has to take into account the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavericks certainly could make the play-in tournament, but it will still be difficult. All in all, the chemistry between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be a storyline to watch this year.

