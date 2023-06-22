Fresh off their NBA Championship, the Denver Nuggets are starting to retool their roster for next season. The Nuggets are trading their 2024 first-round pick and the No. 40 pick in this year’s draft to the Indiana Pacers for picks No. 29 and No. 32 in this year’s draft, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes after Bruce Brown declined his $6.8 million player option for next season, becoming a free agent in the process.

Denver Nuggets Stockpile Picks Ahead Of Draft

The Nuggets are trading the least favorable of its 2024 first-round picks in deal to move into the first-round and early second in Thursday’s NBA Draft, per sources. https://t.co/fV40LZCrgk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2023

The Nuggets are looking to build a roster of young players on rookie contracts to pair with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murry, and Michael Porter Jr., who are all on max contracts.

The 2024 first-round pick that the Nuggets are sending to the Pacers was acquired in a trade through the Oklahoma City Thunder. The first-round pick will be the least favorable pick from the Thunder, who own multiple picks in 2024.

The Nuggets own picks No. 29, No. 32, and No. 37 in the draft. Last season, the Nuggets drafted Christian Braun at No. 21 in the 2022 draft. Braun became an integral part of their rotation down the stretch.

Bruce Brown Opts Out Of Deal

Denver Nuggets G/F Bruce Brown Jr. is declining his $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown, a key member of the Nuggets title, faces decision of Denver return in free agency versus deal elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

The Nuggets are stockpiling picks to potentially find Brown’s replacement, who could sign elsewhere in free agency.

Brown is a 6’4″ versatile wing who can play both guard and forward. In 20 postseason games, Brown averaged 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.

NBA Betting Guides 2023