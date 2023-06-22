NBA News and Rumors

Denver Nuggets: Acquire First-Round Pick From Pacers, Bruce Brown Opts Out

Dan Girolamo
Fresh off their NBA Championship, the Denver Nuggets are starting to retool their roster for next season. The Nuggets are trading their 2024 first-round pick and the No. 40 pick in this year’s draft to the Indiana Pacers for picks No. 29 and No. 32 in this year’s draft, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes after Bruce Brown declined his $6.8 million player option for next season, becoming a free agent in the process.

Denver Nuggets Stockpile Picks Ahead Of Draft

The Nuggets are looking to build a roster of young players on rookie contracts to pair with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murry, and Michael Porter Jr., who are all on max contracts.

The 2024 first-round pick that the Nuggets are sending to the Pacers was acquired in a trade through the Oklahoma City Thunder. The first-round pick will be the least favorable pick from the Thunder, who own multiple picks in 2024.

The Nuggets own picks No. 29, No. 32, and No. 37 in the draft. Last season, the Nuggets drafted Christian Braun at No. 21 in the 2022 draft. Braun became an integral part of their rotation down the stretch.

Bruce Brown Opts Out Of Deal

The Nuggets are stockpiling picks to potentially find Brown’s replacement, who could sign elsewhere in free agency.

Brown is a 6’4″ versatile wing who can play both guard and forward. In 20 postseason games, Brown averaged 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.

