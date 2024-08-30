Featured Story

Steph Curry, Warriors Ink One-Year Contract Extension

Mathew Huff
The Golden State Warriors have signed their superstar guard, Steph Curry, to a one-year extension. The extension is reportedly worth $62.6 million. On his remaining deal, the two-time MVP had $115.3 million over the next two years left. The Warriors know the downhill slope of Curry’s prime could occur at any moment but are still willing to build around him for the foreseeable future. By the end of this extension, he will be 38 years old. Golden State is looking to salvage what they can after a disappointing offseason. They can at least rest easy knowing Steph Curry is not going anywhere soon despite speculation over the past couple of weeks. 

Golden State Warriors Sign Steph Curry to One-Year Extension 

Steph Curry’s Impact 

Even at 36 years old, Steph Curry is still a top-10 or even top-five player in today’s NBA. Despite Golden State’s struggles last year, he was not the problem. Curry still averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 40.8 percent. For his career, the marksmen has tallied 24.8 points, 4.7 total rebounds, 6.4 assists per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 42.6 percent. As if that was not impressive enough, Steph Curry’s advanced analytics are also out of this world. He has logged a career offensive rating of 118, a player efficiency rating of 23.6, a true shooting percentage of 62.6 percent, and a career box plus/minus rating of 6.5. Curry has been the most vital piece to the Warriors’ dominance over the years. Without him, there is no dynasty. Considering all of this, the Warriors were smart to extend him before more rumors about him leaving surfaced. 

Can the Warriors Return to Contention?

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty days appear to be over. However, that does not mean they cannot return to playoff contention. Despite the departures of Chris Paul and Klay Thompson, the Warriors have some assets. Brandin Podziemski is a nice young talent they could mold to be a solid Thompson replacement. Not to mention, they added Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson, two players who could be terrific auxiliary pieces. Draymond Green is still the glue that holds Golden State together and Andrew Wiggins also has his moments. It’s also imperative to remember the team was still close to making the postseason via the Play-In tournament last year. With this in mind, the Warriors still have a chance to be a playoff squad. Especially with Steph Curry as their floor general.

Featured Story NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News Warriors
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
Mathew Huff

