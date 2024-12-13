Denver Broncos Sign Garett Bolles to Four-Year Extension

The Denver Broncos have inked a key member of their offensive line to a four-year contract extension. The team has signed their star left tackle, Garett Bolles, to a four-year extension worth $82 million. $41.9 million of it is in guarantees. Bolles was due to be a free agent this summer and would have been one of the most coveted offensive lineman on the open market.

The Broncos know how vital he is to their offensive line and his continuity with this elite unit was too important to risk losing in the offseason. Especially since he is responsible for protecting rookie quarterback, Bo Nix’s blindside. Bolles is also the longest-tenured player on the roster. He re-iterated in camp a few months ago his desire to remain a “Bronco for life.” This move may not make front page news for some outlets. However, die-hard Broncos fans know how big of a move this is for the team’s future.

Garett Bolles’ Career

Garett Bolles has certainly turned it around since the start of his career. He used to be notorious for being penalized for multiple holding calls. However, the organization stayed patient with the former first-round pick and their patience has paid dividends. Now, after years of development and multiple coaching changes, he spearheads one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL. Throughout Bolles’ career, he has logged 112 games started.

This season, he possesses the second-lowest quarterback pressure rate (4.9 percent), second-lowest sack percentage (0.2 percent) with at least 200 pass blocking snaps, and fourth fewest sacks (36) among tackles with at least 3,400 pass blocking snaps since 2018. Per Pro Football Focus, Garett Bolles is the third-ranked tackle in pass protection having only allowed one sack this year. Considering all of this, Denver was smart to solidify the left side of the offensive line before the end of the season.

Denver’s Offensive Line Elite as a Whole This Season

Garett Bolles has been a key part of one of the best offensive lines this season. Other key players on Denver’s line include Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, and Luke Wattenberg. In the month of November, the offensive line was ranked first in pass blocking. On top of this, this unit also has the lowest pressure rate allowed this year at 19.1 percent. The other teams in the top-five of this category are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and the Kansas City Chiefs. With this in mind, the offensive line is a huge factor in the Denver Broncos’ new-found success this year. Much of that can be attributed to Garett Bolles.