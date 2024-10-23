Chiefs Acquire DeAndre Hopkins in Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs are upgrading their receiving core. While they are currently undefeated, they have also suffered many significant injuries this season. The team has reportedly traded for five-time Pro-Bowler, DeAndre Hopkins. With players such as Rashee Rice, Isaiah Pacheco, and Hollywood Brown out for the year, the Chiefs were searching for a consistent playmaker on offense to take some pressure off of quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs will send the Tennessee Titans a conditional fourth-round pick. While Hopkins may be older now at 32 years of age, he will still be a solid fit in this Andy Reid-coached offensive scheme.

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Wide Receiver, DeAndre Hopkins

Will DeAndre Hopkins Assist the Chiefs’ Passing Game?

DeAndre Hopkins should yield instant positive results for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company. Mahomes has proven he can get the job with second-tier wideouts at best. Give him a three-time All-Pro wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins, and the offense gets even better which is a scary thought for the rest of the NFL. Mahomes has not had the best statistical year. However, that has not deterred Kansas City from looking like the defending back-to-back champions.

Not to mention, Hopkins will serve as the instant wide receiver one for the offense. Yes, Hopkins is not what he once was, but he could somewhat revive his career in Kansas City. For his career, he has logged totals of 943 catches, 12,528 receiving yards, and 79 receiving touchdowns. On top of this, Hopkins has also recorded 5.6 receptions per game, 13.3 yards per reception, and 74.6 receiving yards per game throughout his 12-year career. With this in mind, the Kansas City Chiefs have gotten away with proverbial highway robbery. Time will tell if DeAndre Hopkins can thrive on a Super Bowl contender at 32 years old.

Kansas City’s Odds to Three-Peat

Per FanDuel, the Kansas City Chiefs currently have +430 odds to win the Super Bowl for a third-straight year. They are currently the favorite with the Baltimore Ravens trailing them at +550 odds as of October 23rd, 2024. Even with Mahomes struggling, the Chiefs’ defense has picked up plenty of slack and other young players have stepped up in a huge way. Head coach, Andy Reid, is arguably the best coach in the NFL and he has shown it time and time again this year. With DeAndre Hopkins on the Chiefs, Kansas City now boasts the best wideout in the AFC West once again.