Chiefs

Chiefs Acquire DeAndre Hopkins in Trade

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs are upgrading their receiving core. While they are currently undefeated, they have also suffered many significant injuries this season. The team has reportedly traded for five-time Pro-Bowler, DeAndre Hopkins. With players such as Rashee Rice, Isaiah Pacheco, and Hollywood Brown out for the year, the Chiefs were searching for a consistent playmaker on offense to take some pressure off of quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs will send the Tennessee Titans a conditional fourth-round pick. While Hopkins may be older now at 32 years of age, he will still be a solid fit in this Andy Reid-coached offensive scheme. 

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Wide Receiver, DeAndre Hopkins 

Will DeAndre Hopkins Assist the Chiefs’ Passing Game? 

DeAndre Hopkins should yield instant positive results for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company. Mahomes has proven he can get the job with second-tier wideouts at best. Give him a three-time All-Pro wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins, and the offense gets even better which is a scary thought for the rest of the NFL. Mahomes has not had the best statistical year. However, that has not deterred Kansas City from looking like the defending back-to-back champions.

Not to mention, Hopkins will serve as the instant wide receiver one for the offense. Yes, Hopkins is not what he once was, but he could somewhat revive his career in Kansas City. For his career, he has logged totals of 943 catches, 12,528 receiving yards, and 79 receiving touchdowns. On top of this, Hopkins has also recorded 5.6 receptions per game, 13.3 yards per reception, and 74.6 receiving yards per game throughout his 12-year career. With this in mind, the Kansas City Chiefs have gotten away with proverbial highway robbery. Time will tell if DeAndre Hopkins can thrive on a Super Bowl contender at 32 years old. 

Kansas City’s Odds to Three-Peat 

Per FanDuel, the Kansas City Chiefs currently have +430 odds to win the Super Bowl for a third-straight year. They are currently the favorite with the Baltimore Ravens trailing them at +550 odds as of October 23rd, 2024. Even with Mahomes struggling, the Chiefs’ defense has picked up plenty of slack and other young players have stepped up in a huge way. Head coach, Andy Reid, is arguably the best coach in the NFL and he has shown it time and time again this year. With DeAndre Hopkins on the Chiefs, Kansas City now boasts the best wideout in the AFC West once again. 

Topics  
Chiefs Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Titans
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Chiefs

Chiefs
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams

Chiefs Sign Kareem Hunt to Practice Squad

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 17 2024
Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones
Chris Jones Wants to Stay in Kansas City Long Term
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 14 2023
Chiefs
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones Prepared to Hold Out for Weeks
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 23 2023
Chiefs
odds to win the Super Bowl kansas city chiefs
Skyy Moore to Receive More Opportunities This Coming Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 13 2023
Chiefs
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs Have No Plans to Trade Chris Jones
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 8 2023
Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Commanders Hire Chiefs’ Bieniemy As OC/ Assistant Head Coach
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 18 2023
Chiefs
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Chad Henne Announces His Retirement
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top