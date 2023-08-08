Chiefs

Chiefs Have No Plans to Trade Chris Jones

Mathew Huff
The Kansas City Chiefs have some inner turmoil on their defense already. Defensive tackle, Chris Jones, continues to hold out at training camp. As a result, it has sparked a ton of speculation that the team will trade their star defensive lineman. However, the Chiefs reportedly have no interest in entertaining this idea. Brett Veach recently had this to say about the situation:

“I think for all parties, I think the best resolution would be for him to end his career as a Chief —
and get that financial security — and for us to do what we had set out to do, and that’s to work
through last offseason with this offseason in mind and get some young guys, which we did that,
and then focus on this year and getting Chris done,” the general manager said. “Hopefully, we get this resolved, but we have no intentions of making a trade.”

Regardless of what the Chiefs think, they certainly be getting calls about Jones’ availability.

Kansas City Chiefs Not Interested in Trading Chris Jones

Kansas City’s Defense Last Season

If there was any weakness on the Chiefs’ team last season during their Super Bowl run, it would have been their defense. It was not the worst though, as Chris Jones was arguably the best player on the defense. They still ranked in the middle of the pack and made plays when it mattered most. Without Chris Jones though, this defensive unit could potentially fall further down the rankings which would life more difficult for Patrick Mahomes and company. It makes sense why the Kansas City Chiefs are unwilling to part ways with their star defensive tackle. However, it also shows that Chris Jones knows his worth and importance.

Chris Jones’ Impact

Chris Jones has been one of, if not, the best defender on the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, he logged a career-best 15.5 sacks to go along with 30 solo tackles. Not to mention, Jones also made his first All-Pro Team coupled with another Pro Bowl appearance. He even showcased his ability in pass defense as he deflected four passes last year. What is perhaps most impressive though was Jones’ 17 tackles for a loss, the most in this category since his 2018 campaign. All in all, it is easy to see both sides of the dispute. Chris Jones wants to be rewarded for a career year which resulted in a Super Bowl victory and the Chiefs want to retain their star defensive tackle.

